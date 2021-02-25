New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at 2.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.22 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Obstructive sleep apnea is the most predominant forms of apnea and is classified by frequent episodes of total or partial obstructions of the upper airway during nap, despite the effort to breathe, it is usually related with a reduction in blood oxygen saturation. The rise in obstructive sleep apnea is due to the geriatric population, also due to the occurrence of more than one disease linked with apnea. It is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, improved awareness for disease diagnosis, healthcare spending, and patient adherence are projected to fuel revenue growth. The discomfort is due to the size of the upper airway lumen progresses with aging, which can cause obstructive apnea. United Nations (UN), had projected in the year 2017, the global geriatric population was likely to be about 962.0 million, and it is estimated to grow by more than double by 2050.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

BMC Medical Co. Ltd

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Curative Medical Inc.

Cadwell Laboratories

ResMed

Invacare Corporation

Others



Advancement in the sleep apnea devices market is due to the large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea, appropriate reimbursement scenario, and the growth in usage of oral appliances are also some of the significant factors which are estimated for the enhancement of the market in the forecast period. Obese patients are also likely to suffer from OSA as the total population in obesity likely to increase in the forecast period, and significant growth in the market of Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea devices is expected to boost the market in the coming years.



Further key findings from the report

The National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project reported that obstructive sleep apnea targets more than 25 million people in the United States and is a chronic disease that adversely affects the health of many The demand for diagnosis and better treatment has observed a rapid increase during the previous few years and generated exponential growth in the occurrence of sleep apnea, rising responsiveness, availability of reimbursement, and increasing patient adherence.



Europe has projected significant growth in the market share of 32.1% in the year 2018 due to the large burden of patients with obstructive sleep apnea development of new technology for diagnosis and treatment; it is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period.



The use of telemedicine had also boosted the therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea market as it has a significant role in better management of OSA. Advancements are done in devices that are capable of better signal acquisition, and analysis is predicted to improve obstructive sleep apnea diagnosis for better treatment. Smartphones are built-in with sensors that offer satisfactory comfort and also is possible with home sleep monitoring. Continuous positive airway pressure titration is performed with wireless devices, and a remote is used for better monitoring.



Manufacturers are taking initiatives to reduce the noise from CPAP devices. Fisher & Paykel's Brevida nasal pillow mask unites in reducing noise and air draft. Technologies like ResMed nasal pillows, the AirFit P10, contains a mesh vent that reduces sound. However, nasal redness and burning are experienced by nasal pillow users. So the engineers have also created the AirPillow seal on the nasal pillows mask of Brevida. The seal expands to so that pillow of air to cushion the nose gently.



Oxygen Devices have held significant growth in the market share owing to the patient pool with respiratory problems, and obstructive sleep apnea



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices market on the basis of products, end use and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

PAP Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

Oxygen Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Liquid Portable Oxygen

Oral Appliances

Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices

Masks and Accessories

Nasal Devices

Chin Straps



End Use Outlook (revenue in million USD 2016-2026)

Sleep Laboratories

Hospitals

Home Care /Individuals



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Distribution Channel



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Advancements in Technology



Chapter 4. Global Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis

4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.3.1.1. Rise in Obesity

4.3.1.2. Better patient adherence

4.3.1.3. Rise in mental disorders such as depression and anxiety

4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

4.3.2.1. High Cost of the Machines

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter\'s Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Products Insights & Trends



Continued…..