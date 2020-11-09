Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Ato Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ XX million in 2028, at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028.



Plasma exchange is a biological procedure that removes large-molecular-weight substances such as harmful antibodies from the plasma. In this procedure, a large portion of plasma containing abnormal matter and toxins are removed from the components of WBCs, RBCs, and platelets and then replaced with replacement fluid, like fresh frozen plasma (FFP) i.e., donor plasma or albumin. It is performed in the treatment of several chronic diseases as the first-line or as second line of treatment therapy in neurological and non-neurological conditions.



Therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) can rapidly decrease plasma viscosity. Thus it can improve patient outcomes in critically ill patients with COVID-19 by decreasing plasma viscosity and thereby enhancing blood flow.



Global therapeutic plasma exchange market expected to offer the lucrative growth in near the future owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and ongoing research and clinical trials to determine the efficacy of plasma exchange over other treatments. Also, the outbreak of new viral disease; COVID – 19 is also creating a huge demand for therapeutic plasma exchange and thereby drive the global market.



The Therapeutic Plasma Exchange market is fragmented with the presence of several players that operates in local as well as international market.



The key players of this market include Terumo BCT, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Cerus Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Medica S.p.A., Medicap Clinic GmbH, Infomed among others.



Market Segments and subsegments

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Product & Technology, 2018-2028

- Product

- Consumables

- Devices

- Technology

- Centrifugation

- Membrane Separation



Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Indication, 2018-2028

- Neurological Disorders: Guillain–Barré syndrome, Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Myasthenia gravis, Multiple sclerosis and PANDASa

- Hematology Disorders: Thrombotic, thrombocytopenic purpura, Atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome, Hyperviscosity syndromes and Severe/symptomatic cryoglobulinaemia

- Renal Disorders: Goodpasture's syndrome, Wegener's glomerulonephritis and Antibody-mediated renal transplant rejection

- Metabolic Disorders: Familial hypercholesterolaemia (homozygous)

- Other Indications



Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By End Users, 2018-2028

- Blood Collection Centres & Blood Component Providers

- Hospitals & Transfusion Centres

- Other End Users



Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), By Region, 2018-2028

North America Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Europe Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018-2028

Latin America Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018-2028



