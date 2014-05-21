Therapeutic Protein Players Investing Heavily in Multiple Sclerosis and Cancer

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Significant advancement in genetic engineering offers global acceptance of protein products for various clinical applications so as to prevent wide variety of chronic diseases. A brief look at the pipeline of protein therapeutic producers and the recent FDA approvals obtained by them suggests that most of these players have been concentrating on cancer and multiple sclerosis. Ample of protein therapeutic products have been undergoing Phase III clinical trials for treating varied forms of cancer. Moreover, several mAbs have been evaluated for extended applications. For instance, Gazyva has been approved for treating Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Perjeta for Breast Cancer.



Increasing patient base and constant investment by major pharma players will continue to boost the Protein Therapeutics market which may reach the mark of US$ 165 Billion by 2018. According to our new research report, “Global Protein Therapeutics Market Outlook 2018”, the growth within the market can also be attributed to increasing disposable income of the individuals and better delivery modes that are being developed.



The report takes into account all the key aspects of the worldwide protein therapeutics market and projects the market during the period 2012-2018. It prudently analyzes all the industry segments in an effective manner by focusing on major players and products, recent developments, application support in terms of indications, geographical performance and last but not the least, current and future market size. Moreover, the report provides a brief summary of the recent trends that may have an impact on the future industry performance. Overall, the report will prove to be a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM654.htm



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