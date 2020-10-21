Therapeutic Proteins Market Global Research and Clinical Analysis 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Therapeutic Proteins Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global therapeutic proteins market was valued at about $93.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $172.87 billion at a CAGR of 16.7% through 2022.



Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins market. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms. Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfa, albiglutide, coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.



Increasing biosimilar drugs in global market decline the growth of the therapeutic proteins market. Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies give space for entry of biosimilar. In EU, AbbVie evidenced patent expiration of Humira (adalimumab) in 2018, five biosimilar of Humira from Mylan, Amgen, Sandoz, Samsung Bioepis received drug approvals from European commission to enter the EU market. These cost-effective treatments similar to original biologics decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.



Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer, immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies. Cell-based expression systems such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs. In last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. In 2018, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.



Markets Covered: 1) By Product Type: Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone 2) By Application: Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Others



Companies Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc, Baxter International Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Therapeutic Proteins indicators comparison.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.



