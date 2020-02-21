Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market: Overview



Therapeutic ultrasound is a type of treatment modality that is used during physical therapy to tissue, muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments. It is mainly used to provide deep heating to heel the soft tissues of the body. Therapeutic ultrasound are used as two different effects such as non-thermal effects and deep heating effects. Non-thermal effects help in the expansion and contraction of tissues called as cavitation whereas deep heating process helps in proving heat to the soft tissues in the body.



Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Trends



The global therapeutic ultrasound devices market is primarily driven by increase in the number of ultrasound procedures, rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, and technological advancements. Additionally, increase in incidence of various disorders such as cardiovascular diseases and respiratory and abdominal disorders propels demand for therapeutic ultrasound devices.



According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for 9.4 million deaths globally each year. The number is likely to increase to 23.3 million by 2030. Hence, demand for ultrasound devices for diagnosing various CVDs is increasing due to improving image production quality. Aging has been associated with a large number of diseases and disorders. These often become worse as elderly individuals take more time to recover.



A majority of the geriatric population suffers from cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic disorders. According to the Administration for Community Living, the geriatric population (65 years or older) in the U.S. stood at 46.2 million in 2014. Therefore, increase in the geriatric population is likely to drive the therapeutic ultrasound devices market.



Furthermore, existing market players are deploying advanced techniques and strategies to develop novel processes for the manufacture of technologically enhanced therapeutic ultrasound devices that can make patient's life easier and boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about therapeutic ultrasound devices, high cost, and less availability are expected to restrain the global market in the next few years. Government funding in emerging markets are expected to provide new opportunities in the market during the analysis period.



Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market: Segmentation



The global therapeutic ultrasound devices market can be segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market can be bifurcated into high intensity focused ultrasound, and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. Based on application, the market is segmented as cancer, gynecology & obstetrics, cardiovascular disorders, urinary disorders, and others. Based on end-user, the global therapeutic ultrasound devices market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Analysis



In terms of region, the global therapeutic ultrasound devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, owing to high adoption of advanced health care devices in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and presence of a large number of manufacturers are expected to boost the therapeutic ultrasound devices market in North America during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative markets for therapeutic ultrasound devices in the near future. The market in these regions is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to large population, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investment for the advancement of health care.



Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market: Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the global therapeutic ultrasound devices market include Dornier Medtech, EDAP TMS, Philips Healthcare, InSightec, SonaCare Medical, Siemens and Wikkon.