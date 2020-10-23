THERAPY-IV Awaits This Fall Season

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Fall in South Florida means slightly cooler temperatures and more reasons to be on the ocean. Miami deep sea fishing is an exciting experience for people regardless of their age and it's an activity that anyone can participate in even if they have never touched a fishing rod in their life. Participants may see or even catch a rich array of fish like the mahi-mahi, kingfish, bonito, or the fearsome mako, for example.



The THERAPY-IV charter boats leave from Haulover Park Marina every day of the week and typically allow up to six participants. However, this may vary based on city, county, or state restrictions as a result of the pandemic. Full day or half-day fishing trips are available. Do not miss the chance to experience a fall day fishing on the water.



About THERAPY-IV

THERAPY-IV is a Miami Beach deep sea charter fishing boat service providing all of its clientele with a high-end deep sea fishing experience. With their luxury yacht, exceptional customer service, and experienced and professional Captain and crew, visitors can rest easy that they will not only have a memorable fishing experience but will also have the pleasure of visiting the best spots off the coast of Miami and Biscayne Bay. To schedule a trip or to learn more about Miami deep sea fishing, contact 305-945-1578.