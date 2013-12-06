THERAPY-IV Offering 10 Percent Discount for Holidays

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, a Miami Beach Deep Sea Fishing charter, is currently offering a 10 percent discount on all its charters until December 24, 2013.



Founded by veteran boater and fisherman Stan Saffan in 1966, the venerable charter company has been a reputable staple in the region, and remains one of the oldest-operating independent businesses in Miami Beach. With such extensive experience, the reputable company offers a variety of choices for any level of fisherman. Their charters can be booked for half a day or a full day; night fishing can also be arranged for those who are interested.



The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats that remain captained by Stan Saffan. The first of these was constructed by Mr. Saffan in 1976, ten years into his charter’s founding. In a sign of how far the company has come, he recently designed and built the second boat in 2010, creating one of the most advanced and accommodating fishing boats in the local industry.



Each boat is fully-equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and includes a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin.



Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV formally welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike, and explicitly accommodates its services to meet the needs of its clients. Its website at Therapy4.com remains one of the most-visited of any charter company in South Florida.