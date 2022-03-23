Therapy IV Offers a Once-in-a-Lifetime Deep Sea Fishing Adventure

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- For years, Miami deep sea fishing has established itself as one of the premier deep sea fishing destinations. The year round warm weather attracts thousands of anglers each year. Deep sea fishing onboard the Therapy IV is not only a thrilling experience, but provides guests with the potential to capture some large fish. Fish like the Atlantic Sailfish, Sharks, as well as Marlin and other large game fish can be found off the Miami coast. Other big game fish include the Wahoo, Big Barracuda, and King Mackerel; as well as large bottom fish, such as Amberjack, Almaco Jack, Grouper and Snapper.



If you've ever gone deep sea fishing in Miami, you know how much fun it can be. Nothing beats catching a big fish with your friends or family in Miami's stunning Atlantic seas. Therapy IV is an exhilarating outdoor activity for all levels of skill, even if you've never gone deep sea fishing before. Even those who have never fished before will be able to have a great time on the water in no time. The team of Captain Stan and his experienced crew are eager to teach you how to catch some of the best fish in Miami.



About Therapy IV

A fully licensed fleet with over 40 years of charter experience in Miami, Therapy IV provides private and shared deep sea charter boat experiences of a lifetime.