THERAPY-IV Offers Inshore and Bay Fishing

"Miami Beach isn't just a great place to go deep sea fishing, but also an awesome inshore and bay fishing destination. Enjoy South Florida's incredible year-round warm weather while fishing for Barracuda, Tarpon, Jacks, Snapper, Ladyfish, Snook, Mackerel, Grunts, Kingfish, Cobia and more. The trip is only a short distance from the Haulover Marina in fully equipped outboard boats– then you can spend the rest of your time fishing in-shore and in beautiful Biscayne Bay.



Inshore fishing is a great trip idea for those looking to catch lots of fish in a short period of time. The great equipment, outboard boats and crew will ensure your bay fishing trip is a success. Contact The THERAPY-IV today and reserve your Miami inshore fishing trip."



This additional fishing option is part of wider effort to assist residents and visitors in experiencing South Florida’s well-regarded fishing industry. The THERAPY-IV’ was recently ranked as an “excellent” activity by TripAdvisor in large part due to its performance in customer service.



About THERAPY-IV

The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years experience in Miami Deep Sea Fishing. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV officially welcomes anglers of all experience levels and is based in Bill Bird Marina in Haulover Park, Miami Beach.