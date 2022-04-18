Therapy IV Will Take You on a Thrilling Miami Deep Sea Fishing Trip of a Lifetime

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- Therapy IV, experts in deep sea fishing, offers half-day and full-day charters off the coast of Miami. Half-day trips are ideal for people who are new to Miami fishing in the deep waters. On half-day charters, you'll be within two miles from the Gulfstream. These expeditions will take you out to sea for four hours. You can choose between a morning and an afternoon charter.



The fleet of Therapy IV includes two 58-foot sport fisherman boats. The deep sea fishing charter boats are outfitted with a high tuna tower for detecting big game monsters, giant outriggers for spacing the baits apart, and a massive flying bridge with a captain's chair and two fighting chairs. The ability to be near to shore while yet catching some large game monsters makes it a perfect location for Miami deep sea fishing. Captain Stan and his crew are very familiar with these South Florida waterways, having fished them for over 50 years.



About Therapy IV

A fully licensed fleet with over 40 years of charter experience in Miami, Therapy IV provides private and shared deep sea charter boat experiences of a lifetime.