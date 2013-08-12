TherapyProgramGuide.com Lists Costs and Pass Rates for Top Occupational Therapy Programs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Occupational therapists play many unique roles in the medical industry. In general, occupational therapists help those with mental or physical conditions deal with the challenges of the modern world. They rehabilitate, educate, and heal clients in order to ensure their health and wellness.



Occupational therapist programs are available throughout the country, and one website wants to help aspiring ‘OTs’ make the right decision when it comes to schooling. That website is TherapyProgramGuide.com, which ranks and reviews occupational therapy schools at major universities and colleges across the United States.



Programs are ranked according to their quality of education, the availability of financial aid, cost, and pass rate, among other qualities. At the TherapyProgramGuide.com homepage, visitors can select each category in order to view the highest or lowest ranking school for that category. The University of Missouri, for example, has a 100% pass rate in its occupational therapy program, although its quality of education is ranked at 2.5. Another university has a relatively low pass rate of 36%.



A spokesperson for TherapyProgramGuide.com explains how the site collects this data:



“After searching the internet to find information on occupational therapy programs, we were disappointed to discover how little information was actually out there. That’s why we decided to create Therapy Program Guide, which features data for universities across the country. This data has been collected through hundreds of hours of research and our goal is to sort through the marketing hype for each university in order to provide an unbiased look into how occupational therapy schools actually operate.”



Fitting in time for school can be difficult for those who have families or a full-time job. For that reason, many universities across the country offer distance learning. In these programs, 50% or more of the course can be completed at home, making it easy for aspiring occupational therapists to fit school around their other commitments.



Cost is another important factor that many students research before they attend an occupational therapy program:



“Universities and colleges generally don’t like to disclose how much it costs to be a student. They may list the base tuition of a course, but that cost doesn’t take into account the textbooks, course materials, and other potential costs. For that reason, we’ve ranked schools based on their ‘estimated tuition’, which ranges from as little as $12,100 at Brenau University in Atlanta to well over $100,000 at the University of Southern California.”



Those searching for information about occupational therapy schools in the United States can visit TherapyProgramGuide.com today for more information.