TherapyTrainer HandCycle Spins New Revolution in Upper Body Strengthening & Rehabilitation.

Greeley, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- While the sports product world is known for boasting constant “never seen before”s, the TherapyTrainer HandCycle can safely claim that it is the only product of its kind on the market. Owned and operated by Lisa Daily, the company is breaking new ground around the world with its wholly-unique HandCycle and Sports Stand.



In short, the company’s HandCycle is the only product in the world that boasts the ‘Multi-Grip Ergo Handle’, made out of a baseball and allowing users five optional hand positions that each work different muscle groups. Originally commissioned by an Occupational Therapist that required a handcycle grip to allow clients with grasping issues to use an ergometer, the TherapyTrainer HandCycle with Multi-Grip Ego Handle is being utilized by everyone from home users and therapists to professional athletes and even Mississippi State sports trainers.



Lisa Daily explains more about the product’s uses.



“It has two clear-cut markets; therapy and sports strengthening. In the world of sports, athletes and trainers have relied on repetitive throwing to work up before competition. To put this into perspective, a middle relief pitcher will throw around forty pitches to warm up. With every full wind up pitch they throw, they reduce the power they will have once they take the mound, as well as tearing muscles and building up lactic acid. By putting an athlete on the TherapyTrainer HandCycle for warm-up prior to competition vs. Repetitive power throwing an athlete will enter the game with more power, reduced stress on the arm and shoulder, added accuracy and longer endurance. Over time, this could drastically prolong each pitcher’s career,” says Daily.



Continuing, “On the therapy side of the market, we’re seeing great success with athletes from any game that requires repetitive overhead motions such as swimming, golf, football, tennis, baseball and softball. Athletes with shoulder impingements, rotator cuff tendinitis, and bursitis are typically treated conservatively. Most rest before undertaking a strengthening program for their rotator cuff and its surrounding shoulder muscles. All positions on the TherapyTrainer HandCycle, gradually increasing resistance, can help an athlete in their recovery. Kids are also using it to prevent elbow injuries by building strength and stability while giving their tendons and ligaments time to fully grow. It’s amazing!”



However, don’t just take Daily’s word for it. The real-world application of the TherapyTrainer HandCycle is proof of its overwhelming value. Mississippi State sports trainers put their baseball players on the HandCycle in 2012 and used it throughout their 2013 baseball season. They went all the way to the Championship game of the College World Series.



Their official endorsement is overwhelmingly positive. They commented, “"Oftentimes relief pitchers get tired from throwing too much in the bullpen before they get into the game. I think a great benefit to the TherapyTrainer is that a pitcher can keep his arm warm and moving in the bullpen and he wouldn't have to actually throw any pitches. Doing the TherapyTrainer in reverse can be a good way for baseball players to gain strength and endurance in the posterior shoulder muscles."



Daily is delighted with the progress her woman owned company has made.



“We really are scoring a home run and know we have a world-class product on our hands. While The Therapy Trainer HandCycle is commercial grade, it can also be utilized by anyone within a home setting, regardless of if they play sports. With its ability to tone the entire upper body, the product is a great addition to an existing home gym or as a stand-alone unit. The sport stand sets up and breaks down within minutes,” she adds.



The company currently has three packages for sale, each containing different accessories. Interested parties are urged to check out the website for current packages and pricing.



For more information, visit: http://www.therapytrainer.com/



About Interactive Motivation

Interactive Motivation welcomes you to TherapyTrainer.com. Our physical therapy and exercise equipment is the highest quality bikes on the market, and we guarantee it! It doesn't matter if you are doing rehab on an injury or working to stay on an exercise routine... these bikes are perfect!



Each bike is crafted with the highest quality magnetic resistance in both the forward and reverse pedal motion. The smooth magnetic bi-directional pedal motion and the smaller spindle radius are easier on joints than other models on the market. Our products are being used in athletic training centers, on professional and college sports fields and in their training rooms, homes, hospitals, physical and occupational therapy clinics, chiropractic offices, in nursing homes and dialysis centers . They are recommended by Doctors, Physical Therapists, Orthopedic Surgeons, Dietitians, Chiropractors, and Sports Trainers for their clients every day.