Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation was announced for investors of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Theratechnologies Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Theratechnologies Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. On January 24, 2024, Theratechnologies issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in response to the Company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the F8 formulation of tesamorelin." The press release stated that "[t]he questions outlined in the CRL are largely related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) concerning the microbiology, assays, impurities and stability for both the lyophilized product and the final reconstituted drug product. In addition, the FDA requested further information to understand the potential impact of the proposed formulation on immunogenicity risk."



Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) declined from $2.58 per share on January 08, 2024, to as low as $1.4 per share on January 24, 2024.



Those who purchased shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.