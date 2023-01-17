Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Theratechnologies Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) concerning whether a series of statements by Theratechnologies Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Theratechnologies Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $66.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on November 30, 2020, to $69.82 million for the 12 months period that ended on November 30, 2021, and that its Net Loss over those time periods increased from $22.66 million to $31.72 million.



On December 1, 2022, Theratechnologies Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has decided to pause the enrollment of patients in its Phase 1 clinical trial of TH1902, the Company's lead investigational peptide drug conjugate (PDC) for the treatment of sortilin-expressing cancers." Theratechnologies Inc. explained that it "voluntarily made the decision to pause enrollment and revisit the study design after consulting with its investigators. Efficacy results observed thus far were not convincing enough to pursue enrolling patients and did not outweigh the adverse events seen in some patients. As previously reported, these adverse events consist mainly of neuropathy and eye toxicity."



Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) declined from $3.26 per share in February 01, 2022, to $0.77 per share on December 20, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



