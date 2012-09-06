There are Several Good Reasons Why You Should Read Holistic Health Articles and Use Holistic Remedies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- As holistic health practices become more prevalent, a growing number of individuals are turning to holistic remedies to improve their health and stave off disease. In contrast to traditional medicine which tends to treat conditions rather than people, and is often only useful once health has deteriorated, holistic remedies treat the person as a whole and are often used as a preventative health measure. There are holistic remedies for nearly any condition you can think of, and holistic health articles are easy to find on the internet.



Holistic Health Defined



The term holistic health is used to encompass numerous medical practices. It is often thought of as non-traditional, but in truth most holistic remedies and treatments have been used in traditional medicine. Holistic health practitioners focus on helping patients adopt healthy lifestyle habits—not only for the body, but for the mind and the spirit as well. Rather than just addressing symptoms, holistic health looks at the underlying causes, which may be physical, mental, or even spiritual in nature. The goal of holistic health practices is not to fix broken bodies, but to promote good health and prevent disease from overtaking the body. Holistic health practitioners include massage therapists, acupuncturists and chiropractors.



Massage Therapy



Many people think of massage as merely a method of getting knots out of muscles, but there’s much more to it. Massage can alleviate stress, facilitate the healing of injuries, reduce anxiety and depression, lower blood pressure and boost immune function. Massage has even been used as part of a cancer treatment. If you’re being treated by a medical doctor let him or her know if you’re getting regular massage treatments.



Acupuncture Treatments



Acupuncture has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for over 8,000 years, and has become quite popular here in the west in recent years. It is used to treat a variety of

conditions including:



- Menopause

- Menstrual discomfort

- Infertility

- Uterine fibroids

- Endometriosis

- Weight loss

- Anxiety and depression

- Chronic pain

- Quitting smoking



Chiropractic Care



Chiropractor treatments are not merely for recovery from injuries or back pain. They have been shown to be effective for treating neck pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, hip pain, and other musculoskeletal issues. In addition to providing relief from bodily pain chiropractic treatments can also help with arthritis, allergy symptoms and migraine headaches.



These are just a few examples of popular holistic treatments. As mentioned above there are proven holistic remedies for hundreds of conditions; many of which can be discovered through reading holistic health articles.



