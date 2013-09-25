There Are Three Types of Carpet Installations

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Stretch over a pad, glue down and double glue down. Stretching carpet over a pad is used mostly in residential applications. Picking a quality pad to go under the carpet is very important. Most pads are half inch but they vary in weight or density. Higher quality pads also have a shield or barrier on the top side to prevent liquids from saturating the pad. Once the pad and tacky strips are installed, the carpet is stretched and held in place by the tacky strips. Carpet should be run in the same direction and patterns should match up when seams are present.



Most commercial applications use a commercial grade carpet which is glued directly to the concrete. Before applying the adhesive, a professional installer will make sure the surface is free of debris, which will show if not removed. It is also important with this type of application to make sure the floor is level. Dipping or low spots in the floor will be noticeable. To correct unlevel floor surfaces, floating with a thin overlay may be needed. Some customers choose not to pay for this extra expense so determine how important aesthetics are before doing the job.



Double glue down methods is used in commercial installations where there is a great deal of foot traffic. In this case, the pad is glued down to the concrete and then the carpet is glued to the pad. This process is not used a lot but it can prevent the carpet from coming up in high traffic areas. This process is more expensive due to the labor and pad. For more details. Please Visit http://www.aceflooringdfw.com/carpet-installation-dallas.html