There Is No Fiscal Cliff It Is a Scare Tactic

So far as defense spending, here again the cuts will take place over a few years. It is not going over a cliff. Defense spending will go down a hill.for several years.



What has not been taken into account is that an increase in the marginal tax rate is stimulative to the economy. The last time that the marginal tax rate was increased to 39.6%, unemployment went down to 4.0% from 7.7%. That was during the Clinton administration. It is my opinion that the marginal rate should be increased to 75% for the highest income earners. That would change the way people think about their business and result in a lot of reinvestment and job creation.



The other factor that has not been taken into account is that as money is not spent on defense it can be spent on programs that stimulate the economy such as infrastructure programs.



In summary we are not looking at a fiscal cliff. We are looking at a tax change that will stimulate the economy and a shift of spending that will also be beneficial.



