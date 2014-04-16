There Will Be No Same Day Deliveries on Mother's Day - Regalo Manila

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Regalo Manila is a company that is known to help people who live abroad reach their loved ones in the Philippines. They have an array of flower arrangements and gift items on their website and they have a team of people who can address just about every need of their customers. But with Mother’s Day coming, they really have to be a little strict with their customers.



And now it is final. There will be no same day deliveries on Mother’s Day for Regalo Manila. They are turning their same day delivery off so that they can successfully deliver all the orders that come their way.



What is Same Day Delivery?



Same day delivery is Regalo Manila’s exclusive service that allows people who live in other countries to make an order and get the items delivered to their loved ones in one day. This means that they can order in the morning and have their orders delivered in the afternoon.



However, there are some restrictions on this as the time will still depend on Philippine time. Also, the website has a limit of 10AM cutoff time for same day deliveries.



Why is Regalo Manila turning it Off on Mother’s Day?



The reason behind their decision to turn it off on Mother’s Day is to avoid overloading their employees with orders. After all, they have already experienced accepting same day deliveries in events and this only resulted to a group of overly demanding customers who ordered late. The company hopes that this rule will eventually eliminate headaches not only for their employees but also for their customers.



While Regalo Manila’s same day delivery is off, they can still send their orders early so that it can be delivered on Mother’s Day. All they need to do is order as soon as possible and set the date on May 11. Regalo Manila will then put the order on queue for the big event.