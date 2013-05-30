There's Sharp - and There's Savile Row Company Sharp

Londonderry, Northern Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Forget the competition: 40 Savile Row has been making the finest shirts known to mankind since 1938. Take it as read then, that the quality of the Savile Row Company shirts puts us top of the class.



When it comes to crafting exquisitely made shirts for men with a discerning eye for quality, we’re hard to beat. With a consistent 5-star customer satisfaction rating – that’s official.



Today, we’re still going British-bulldog strong. We put this down to the timeless, enduring quality and appeal of our shirts. We’ve built our reputation on it and we know it gives our customers the enviable satisfaction of having Savile Row Company assurance on their backs.



Not only are shirts the cornerstone of our sterling reputation, more importantly they are also the foundation of any well-dressed man’s wardrobe. From the sartorial needs of the savvy city gent, to the pin-sharp perfection of fine formal wear, we design all of our shirts with finesse and elegance in mind.



And knowing that none of us can afford our own tailor or personal stylist, you’ll find Savile Row Company shirts have that unique bespoke quality and feel that makes the difference between sharp and best-of-British sharp.



We also believe in delivering extraordinary quality at affordable prices. Put simply: you can have exquisite luxury every day without breaking the bank.



Understanding the needs of our customers is at the heart of the ‘Britishness’ the Savile Row Company represents. We survived the Blitz and kept on motoring through the recession and we put this timeless spirit into our range of top-notch shirts.



Engineered into the very bones of our shirt designs, you’ll find it in the marrow of the finer details: a collar skeleton featuring brushed interlining and sewn-in integral collar bones; French-taped seams to prevent puckering; a split-yoke for a more comfortable fit; embroidered label details in the back of the neck; lock-stitched buttons that are extra secure and durable.



As you can see, best-of-British quality is the backbone of the Savile Row Company and we supply the finest of tailored shirts to discerning gentlemen worldwide.



75 years of Savile Row Company shirts. 75 years of best-of-British sharpness. 75 years of customer satisfaction.



It’s no wonder we’re still in the business.



All Savile Row Company clothing is tailored to perfection. With decades of experience our clients receive the finest finished products to be proud of. Designed on Savile Row, our range of men and women’s clothing is brimming with bespoke features, and we invest hours of care and attention to deliver only the best.



