Theresa Oles Captures an Emotional Journey

East Elmhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Author Theresa Oles paints a portrait of three vivid individuals in her debut novel October Night, a novel that highlights the journey that these three characters make. Everyone has experienced love and some form of betrayal and made mistakes in their life, but Oles shows the complexity of falling for a man already married, one who has teenage children, and is emotionally unavailable. Everyone has a voice in this multi-point of view novel.



Oles never imagined writing a novel that dealt with extra-marital affairs or drug use, but she heard a story of a girl not so different from her protagonist Jolene, and from there she concocted a tale of a young, somewhat naïve college student who travels to Geneva, Switzerland only to become enamored with a man she knows very little about.



One reviewer, Tracy Beth, commented: “Oles did an amazing job crafting a story so emotionally raw that it constantly brought different feelings to the surface. October Night is a novel full of character study. Oles wrote impossible obstacles in the paths of these three characters, not once giving them an easy way out.”



This novel explores the minds of Jolene, Marius, and Anna, who is Jolene’s roommate, and has developed a problem with drugs. Though not every reading will find these characters likable or necessarily agree with everything they do, but at least the reader will be able understand each character. Oles has provided the reader with an insight into what’s going on in the minds of these three characters, which will enable to reader to care about them and empathize with them as they struggle.



About Theresa Oles

This is Theresa Oles’s first novel, though she has others on the drawing board. She lives in New York City.