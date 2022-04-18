Adoption as a Choice Welcomes Mark Lee Dickson, Founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- Mark Lee Dickson is a God-fearing, Texas born and raised, pro-life activist who fights for the rights of all human beings from conception till natural death.



Dickson and his pro-life activism seeking to defend the lives of the unborn and those who are medically vulnerable in hospitals has been featured in various news outlets including Fox News, CNN, Washington Post, Huffington Post, and the New York Times.



"I am excited to welcome Mark to discuss his important work. The scope of topics since our premiere episode continues to expand," said host of Adoption as a Choice, and author of In A Heartbeat-The Miracle of a Family that was Meant to Be, Mikki Shepard.



IN A HEARTBEAT-The Miracle of a Family That Was Meant to Be is a delightful, true story spanning several generations of families born out of love. It shares a 'good news' adoption story about the greatest gift of love a parent can give their child and the most awesome gift another parent can receive.



Dickson is, perhaps, best known for leading almost 50 cities across the United States in the passing of enforceable ordinances outlawing abortion within their city limits.



To learn more about Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, visit:https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/136895/sanctuary-cities-for-the-unborn-initiative to hear the show on demand, or https://sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com/



