Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Thermador Groupe S.A. (THEP) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Thermador Groupe S.A. (THEP) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Thermador Groupe S.A.'.



WMI's 'Thermador Groupe S.A. (THEP) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Thermador Groupe S.A.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Thermador Groupe S.A.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Thermador Groupe S.A. (Thermador Groupe) is a building product supplier based in France. The company sells and distributes equipment materials, domestic pumps, valves and fittings and central heating materials. Its products also include tanks and water storage equipments, electrical boxes and cabinets, metal and synthetic material tubes, plumbing and garden equipments, and tools for the industrial and construction sector. Thermador Groupe also provides taps and connectors for construction and industry; and components for OEMs. The company offers its products to wholesalers in heating and sanitation, plumbing fittings, pumps, industrial supplies markets and DIY superstores. It operates through its subsidiaries such as Jetly S.A., Sferaco S.A., Dipra S.A., PBtub S.A., Sectoriel S.A., Isocel S.A., Opaline S.A.S., Thely S.C.I., Tagest S.A.R.L. and Thermador International S.A. It was founded in the year 1968. Thermador Groupe is headquartered in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, France.



Companies Mentioned



Thermador Groupe S.A.



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