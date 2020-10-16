Thermal Energy Storage Market Worth $369 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology (Sensible, Latent, Thermochemical), Storage Material (Water, Molten Salts, PCM), Application (Power Generation, District Heating & Cooling, Process Heating & Cooling), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Thermal Energy Storage Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 188 million in 2020 to USD 369 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.4%, during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity storage technologies associated with rising number of CSP projects, and increasing HVAC applications.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=61500371



By technology, sensible heat storage segment is the largest contributor in the thermal energy storage during the forecast period.



Thermal energy storage, in the form of sensible heat, is based on the specific heat of a storage medium, which is kept in storage tanks with high thermal insulation. The most widely used and commercial heat storage medium is molten salt, which has a number of commercial and industrial applications. Moten salts exhibit excellent thermal properties and have been used in more than 50% of the operational thermal energy projects to date. Also, sensible heat storage technology is the most cost-efficient when it comes to economies of scale.



By storage material, the molten salt segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Molten salts are the most commonly used storage media for thermal energy storage as these have higher boiling points and high volumetric heat capacities. When energy is needed, the salt is pumped into a steam generator that boils water, spins a turbine, and generates electricity.?



Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermal Energy Storage Market"



117– Tables

41– Figures

177– Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermal-energy-storage-market-61500371.html



By application, the power generation segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.



Thermal energy storage in concentrating solar power (CSP) plants can help in overcoming the intermittency of the solar resource and also reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by utilizing power for extended periods of time. TES systems can collect energy during sunshine hours and store it in order to shift its delivery to a later time or to facilitate plant output during cloudy weather conditions. Hence, the operation of a solar thermal power plant can be extended beyond periods of no solar radiation without the need to burn fossil fuels. Energy storage not only reduces the mismatch between supply and demand but also improves the performance and reliability of energy systems and plays an important role in conserving energy.



By end user, the utilities segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.



Thermal energy storage systems are incorporated in electric utility plants as a viable demand-side management option. These systems use ice or chilled water technologies for storing thermal energy in tanks during utility off-peak hours. This helps to meet the peak demand with fewer power plants by shifting customer's power demand to off-peak hours. Many utilities currently offer time-of-day pricing to their customers and sell power at a lower price during off-peak hours.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=61500371



Europe held the largest share of the Thermal Energy Storage Market in 2019.



According to the IRENA, Europe's installed CSP capacity is predicted to rise from 2.3 GW in 2017 to 4 GW by 2030, based on the market framework and current costs. Attempts of European nations to meet carbon reduction targets, shift from coal-fired power generation, and simultaneous hike in renewable energy generation will also support the case for dispatchable CSP plants with storage.



The key players in the Thermal Energy Storage Market include companies such as Abengoa Solar (Spain), Burns & McDonnell (US), BrightSource Energy (US), Calmac (US), and SolarReserve (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermal-energy-storage.asp