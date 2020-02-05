Thermal Film Laminating Machines Market: Industry Size, Segments Overview, Business Outlook, Trends, Global Forecast 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Thermal film lamination: An Overview



Thermal film lamination is the process of adhering a decorative film, usually on a printed paper surface. The decorative films, also known as 'Thermal lamination films', are extrusion coated with an adhesive. Thermal lamination films are widely used on different surfaces, such as that of photographs, maps, charts, posters, and engineering maps, among others. Thermal lamination films are useful as they prevent a surface from becoming crease, abraded, or marked by grease. There is a global focus to manufacture thermal film laminating machines which are cost effective and easy to install. The objective is to produce multi-function thermal laminating machines which can be configured to laminate films of varying thickness.



Thermal film laminating machines market: Dynamics



The global thermal film laminating machines market is anticipated to grow on the backdrop of growth in applications such as advertising, and photography, among others. Thermal film laminating machines are used in places such as schools, offices, and copy centers. The thermal film laminating machines might face some turbulence during the forecast period, due to the growing market for digital printing. Manufacturers of thermal film laminating machines across the world aim to enhance the technology integration in these machines. To be able to expand their customer base, thermal laminating film machine manufacturers must integrate a user-friendly control interface. All new versions of thermal film laminating machines keep end user convenience at the epicenter. The only major hurdle in the path is the growth in penetration of digital printing in the market.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for thermal film laminating machines market. This is attributed to the growth in the number of work places and educational institutions in the place. Advertising and photography are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the thermal laminating film market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. In regions such as North America and Western Europe, the advent of digital technology has led to decline in the size of the printing market.



Global thermal film laminating machines market: Research methodology



A robust methodology was used to arrive at the market size of thermal film laminating machines. Both supply-side and demand side analysis were performed.



Supply-side analysis



The key manufacturers of thermal film laminating machines were identified, and their revenues were tracked with the help of primary interviews and paid databases such as Factiva, Avention, and Morningstar, among others. The company annual report were also cited to validate the revenue and share data. The revenue generated by their machinery business was carefully tracked for each company, from which, the revenue generated from the sale of thermal film laminating machines was mapped. The production capacity of each key player was tracked. Based on the data, a tier structure analysis was performed to classify the companies under different revenue categories.



Demand-side analysis



The demand for thermal transfer films in each end use was carefully tracked. The data obtained was then used to estimate the total demand for thermal film laminating films in the global market. Various sources were cited to validate the numbers obtained. These included industry experts (sales and business heads of key companies, paid interviews with independent packaging consultants, etc.), who were contacted. Extensive desk research was also performed prior to conducting interviews with the industry experts.



Global thermal film laminating machines market: Segmentation -



On the basis of machine type, the global thermal film laminating machines market is segmented as –



-Automatic thermal film laminating machine

-Semi-automatic thermal film laminating machine



On the basis of operation, the global thermal film laminating machines market has been segmented as –



-Electric Thermal Film Laminating Machines

-Pneumatic Thermal Laminator Machine

-Hydraulic Laminating Machine



On the basis of laminating speed, the global thermal film laminating machines market is segmented as –



-<15m/minute

-15 – 30m/minute

-30 – 50m/minute

->50m/minute



On the basis of end use, the global thermal film laminating machines market is segmented as –



-Copy centers

-Schools

-Offices

-Advertising agencies

-Others



On the basis of region, the global thermal film laminating machines market is segmented as –



-North America

-Latin America

-Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Asia Pacific excluding Japan

-Middle East & Africa

-Japan



Global thermal film laminating machines market: Key players



Two of the key players operating in the global thermal film laminating machine market are -



-D&K Group Inc.

-KOMFI spol. s r. o.