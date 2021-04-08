New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The Global Thermal Imaging Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive and all-encompassing analysis of the Thermal Imaging Market and its latest trends. The report offers a concise summary of the market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends and demands, profit margins, along with a comprehensive overview of the competitive scenario and business strategies enforced by the key companies operating in the industry.



The Thermal Imaging Market report offers a granular assessment of the business landscape while putting a special focus on the segments and sub-segments of the market. The document offers key insights into the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Thermal Imaging Market industry and provides strategic recommendations to the key market players to assist them in overcoming the challenges caused by the pandemic. The report also provides a current and future assessment of the Thermal Imaging Market and its key segments in a post-pandemic scenario.

A gradual decrease in the cost of the thermal cameras is propelling the growth of the market. The deployment of thermal cameras in CCTV cameras and smartphones is also a driving factor. Lack of awareness and low adoption will impact the industry. The application of thermal imaging systems in aerospace, automotive, and military offers ample opportunities. The thermal imaging camera is driving market demand.



The Asia Pacific held a significant share in the market owing to the high level of military spending in China. Market players are developing various solutions for military purposes, depending on the requirements of the customers. The fast pace of investment in defense in China is strengthening the market presence across the regions. Another application of thermal imaging for hunting is driving the market demand.



The research report offers key insights regarding market players along with their gross earnings, profit margins, product portfolio, research and development activities, business strategies, market valuation, revenue contribution, market position, and strategic alliances. The report also focuses on the alliances occurring in the market, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and manufacturing agreements, and product launches and brand promotions, among others.

The report covers in detail the competitive hierarchy of this industry vertical.



Some of the key players profiled in the report include:



Fluke Corporation, United Technologies, FLIR Systems, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Axis Communications AB, L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Opgal, Xenics, and BAE Systems,



The report further covers the details related to the production and manufacturing facilities of the market behemoths, their regional expansion



on, and the industry and revenue share. It also covers crucial data regarding the product portfolio and the application scope of the manufacturers.



The research report on the global Thermal Imaging Market offers an extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape.



Based on the product type, the Thermal Imaging Market is split into

- Thermal Cameras

- Thermal Scopes

- Thermal Modules



Based on the application, the Thermal Imaging Market is split into



- Security and Surveillance

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

o Perimeter Security

o Tracking

- Monitoring and Inspection

o Structural Health Monitoring

o HVAC System Inspection

o Machine Condition Monitoring

o Quality Assessment

- Detection and Measurement

o Fire/Flare Detection

o Level Measurement

o Gas Detection

o Body Temperature Measurement

o Prototype Assessment

- Others



Furthermore, the report covers a thorough analysis of the geographical landscape of the Thermal Imaging Market. The report broadly assesses the regional terrain of the Thermal Imaging Market while splitting the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The research report is equipped with significant information regarding the industry share and revenue share generated by each key region. It also provides key details about trends, growth drivers, regional presence, production and manufacturing capacity, industry share, and market size, along with import/export analysis. It also estimates revenues for leading regions during the projected period.



Key Regions Analyzed in Report:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of the TOC:

- 1. Report Overview

- 1.1 Research Scope

- 1.2 Key Thermal Imaging Market segments

- 1.3 Major players

- 1.4 Market analysis by product

- 1.5 Market analysis by application

- 1.6 Report timeline

- 2. Global Growth Trends

- 2.1 Global Thermal Imaging Market size

- 2.2 Latest Thermal Imaging Market trends

- 2.3 Key growth trends

- 3. Competitive Landscape

- 3.1 Global Thermal Imaging Market key players

- 3.2 Global Thermal Imaging Market size by manufacturers

- 3.3 Products of major players

- 3.4 Entry barriers in the Thermal Imaging Market

- 3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



