Thermal Imaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% During 2021-2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Thermal Imaging Market with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis, by Product Type (Modules, Cameras, Scopes), Type (Handheld and Standstill), Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), Application, Wavelength (SWIR, MWIR, LWIR), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Thermal Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the global thermal imaging market include Increasing government expenditure on the aerospace & defense sector boosting the growth of the thermal imaging market, increasing adoption of thermal imaging in the automotive industry, growing R&D investments by companies, governments, and capital firms for developing innovative thermal imaging solutions, and others.



Thermal cameras segment to account for the largest share of thermal imaging market during the forecast period



On the basis of product types, the thermal imaging market has been segmented into three categories—thermal cameras, thermal scopes, and thermal modules. The thermal cameras segment held the largest share of the thermal imaging market in 2020 and is expected to continue this growth during the forecast period. Several reasons, such as an electronic image of high-quality precision produced in less time and the availability in different types (handheld, mounted, and standalone) and various micro-and nano-sizes, contribute to this dominance.



Security and surveillance segment to account for the largest share of thermal imaging market during the forecast period



Based on applications, the thermal imaging market has been segmented into security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, and detection and measurement. The security and surveillance segment held the largest share of the thermal imaging market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization increases the demand for advanced thermal imaging solutions for security and surveillance applications. The rising conflicts and terrorist activities among countries also increase the demand for well-equipped systems to monitor the country's borders from the illegal intrusion of enemies and protect the country from them.



North America to account for the largest share of thermal imaging market during the forecast period



Among all regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the thermal imaging market and is expected to continue this growth during the forecast period. The region is home to the major producers of thermal imaging components, such as thermal cameras, scopes, and modules. The US is the major contributor to this region and accounts for ~89% of the total thermal imaging market share in North America. The growth of the thermal imaging market in this region is attributed to the presence of numerous manufacturers and distributors, the low cost of thermal imaging components, and the increasing government expenditure in the aerospace & defense sector.



Some of the key companies operating in the market are FLIR Systems (US), Fluke Corporation (US), Leonardo (Italy), L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES (US), United Technologies (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), BAE Systems (UK), Opgal (Israel), Testo (Germany), Xenics (Belgium), Thermoteknix Systems (UK), and so on.



