Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Fluke Corporation, United Technologies, FLIR Systems, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Axis Communications AB, L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Opgal, Xenics, and BAE Systems, among others.



Market Drivers



The advancement in technology and the development of highly equipped smart thermal imaging systems is the main driving force to the market. With increasing research facilities, the market has seen immense changes and has certainly lowered the prices of thermal cameras, making it easy for consumers to invest in new devices. Thermal imaging is being widely adopted in smartphones, automotive, and CCTVs for surveillance purposes. The military in many nations has started using thermal imaging to record high-quality reels for defense on international borders creating new opportunities for the growth of thermal cameras. The non-invasive, low maintenance technology combined with the capability to record 24x7 at night in complete darkness makes it the best investment for high range applications.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Thermal Imaging Market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Thermal Cameras

Thermal Scopes

Thermal Modules



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Security and Surveillance



Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Perimeter Security

Tracking



Monitoring and Inspection



Structural Health Monitoring

HVAC System Inspection

Machine Condition Monitoring

Quality Assessment

Detection and Measurement



Fire/Flare Detection

Level Measurement

Gas Detection

Body Temperature Measurement

Prototype Assessment



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Healthcare and Life science

Food and Beverage



Regional Analysis:



North America was the leader in the thermal imaging market and is expected to hold its position due to the rise in technological advancements and increasing investment towards better surveillance in the transportation and industrial sector. The increasing investment in military and defense in China and India will likely influence the growth in Asia Pacific. The development of self-driving cars aided with advanced driving assistance is also creating a need for advanced thermal imaging, further driving the demand.



