Thermal Insulation Materials Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2023

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Thermal Insulation Materials Market: Armacell, Rockwool, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, BASF, DOW Chemicals, Huntsman corporation, Paroc Group, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville and others.



The global market for Thermal Insulation Material is mainly driven by the growth and development of residential and commercial construction sector. Additionally, growth in industries related to power, oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, HVAC, Pulp & Paper etc. is also significantly driving the demand of thermal insulation material. The key utilisation of thermal insulation materials is to prevent significant heat flow from one side of the insulation to another from buildings and industrial process. Moreover, global initiatives to reduce carbon emission by improving energy efficiency will boost the demand of thermal insulation materials in the forecast period.



Scope of the Report:



Global Thermal Insulation Materials Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Thermal Insulation Materials Market - By Value (USD Million), By Volume (Million Cubic Meter)

- Analysis By Material Type - Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Others

- Analysis By End-Use Industry/Application - Building Construction, HVAC & Appliances, Industrial / Mechanical equipment, Automotive, Others



Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World-Latin America, Middle East, Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Analysis By End-Use Industry/Application - Building Construction, HVAC & Appliances, Industrial / Mechanical equipment, Automotive, Others



Country Analysis - USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, Rest of Asia, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Thermal Insulation Materials Market - By Value (USD Million)

- Analysis By Material Type - Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Others

- Analysis By End-Use Industry/Application - Building Construction, HVAC & Appliances, Industrial / Mechanical equipment, Automotive, Others



Other Report Highlights

- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges

- Market Trends

- Porter Five Force Analysis

- Supply Chain Analysis

- Company Analysis - Armacell, Rockwool, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, BASF, DOW Chemicals, Huntsman corporation, Paroc Group, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville



