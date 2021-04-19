New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The increasing demand for electronics, advancement in technology, and energy-efficient solutions are driving the need for the market.



Market Size – USD 1.18 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends – The increasing trend of automation.



The global Thermal Interface Materials market is forecast to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market for thermal interface materials sees substantial growth attributed to the increasing demand in thermal management to ensure the smooth operation of electronic equipment. Also, growing demand is due to its implementation in sectors such as computer hardware, electrical & electronics, telecommunications, and automotive. The market for thermal interface materials is motivated primarily by improved networking, quicker computing, and expanded knowledge of energy-efficient lighting solutions in the form of LED lamps, trendy electrical devices, and transportation mode electrification.



Demand development is also driven by technological innovation, increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT), and growing demand for advanced electronics through numerous industries. Also, in line with the global innovation trend, car producers are gradually choosing electric vehicles to raise energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which in turn will fuel demand. However, with the emerging popularity of automation, companies are gradually integrating electrical and electronic equipment. Thus thermal management has become much more relevant, which is another crucial factor for the growth in demand.



Key participants include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bergquist Company, Indium Corporation, Parker Chomerics, Dow Corning, 3M, Honeyweel Internatrional Inc., Laird Technologies, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Zalman Tech Co., Ltd., among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The growth in the use of electronics in various industries is expected to raise the significance of computers & other electrical appliances. The IT segment represented a market share of 21.78% in terms of revenues in 2019 and is expected to rise to a CAGR of 11.6 %.

- Because of its highly established Sales Channel sectors, sophisticated manufacturing capacities, combined with a highly skilled workforce and increasing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is among the leading countries in the industry. Developing products and high competition enable manufacturers to focus on emerging technology to grow the market.

- The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production volume may record improvements to reach 35.65% by 2027, related to the growing industrialization along with the development of the automotive and IT sectors.

- Manufacturers differentiate their goods based on quality and price, taking into account such factors as consistency and purity level. Insufficient supply than its demand is prone to higher commodity prices over the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Thermal Interface Materials market based on the product, application, end-use industry, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Tapes & Films

Elastomeric Pads

Greases & Adhesives

Phase Change Material

Metal-Based

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mobiles & Tablets

Laptops & Desktops

Electric Vehicles

Data Centers

GaN Semiconductors

LEDs

Others



End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



IT

Telecom

Medical

Automotive & Power Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Chemical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



