Market Size – USD 1.18 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends – The increasing trend of automation.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The increasing demand for electronics, advancement in technology, and energy-efficient solutions are driving the need for the market.
Market Size – USD 1.18 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends – The increasing trend of automation.
The global Thermal Interface Materials market is forecast to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market for thermal interface materials sees substantial growth attributed to the increasing demand in thermal management to ensure the smooth operation of electronic equipment. Also, growing demand is due to its implementation in sectors such as computer hardware, electrical & electronics, telecommunications, and automotive. The market for thermal interface materials is motivated primarily by improved networking, quicker computing, and expanded knowledge of energy-efficient lighting solutions in the form of LED lamps, trendy electrical devices, and transportation mode electrification.
Demand development is also driven by technological innovation, increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT), and growing demand for advanced electronics through numerous industries. Also, in line with the global innovation trend, car producers are gradually choosing electric vehicles to raise energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, which in turn will fuel demand. However, with the emerging popularity of automation, companies are gradually integrating electrical and electronic equipment. Thus thermal management has become much more relevant, which is another crucial factor for the growth in demand.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3340
Key participants include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bergquist Company, Indium Corporation, Parker Chomerics, Dow Corning, 3M, Honeyweel Internatrional Inc., Laird Technologies, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Zalman Tech Co., Ltd., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- The growth in the use of electronics in various industries is expected to raise the significance of computers & other electrical appliances. The IT segment represented a market share of 21.78% in terms of revenues in 2019 and is expected to rise to a CAGR of 11.6 %.
- Because of its highly established Sales Channel sectors, sophisticated manufacturing capacities, combined with a highly skilled workforce and increasing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is among the leading countries in the industry. Developing products and high competition enable manufacturers to focus on emerging technology to grow the market.
- The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production volume may record improvements to reach 35.65% by 2027, related to the growing industrialization along with the development of the automotive and IT sectors.
- Manufacturers differentiate their goods based on quality and price, taking into account such factors as consistency and purity level. Insufficient supply than its demand is prone to higher commodity prices over the forecast period.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermal-interface-materials-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Thermal Interface Materials market based on the product, application, end-use industry, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Tapes & Films
Elastomeric Pads
Greases & Adhesives
Phase Change Material
Metal-Based
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Mobiles & Tablets
Laptops & Desktops
Electric Vehicles
Data Centers
GaN Semiconductors
LEDs
Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
IT
Telecom
Medical
Automotive & Power Electronics
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Chemical
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3340
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Thermal Interface Material Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Thermal Interface Material Market Product Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for smart electronics
4.2.2.2. Technology advancements
4.2.2.3. Energy efficient solutions
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Shift of electronic chemicals and materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
4.11. Global Recession Influence
…
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers
9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4. Market positioning
9.5. Strategy Benchmarking
9.6. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. 3M
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Insights
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Insights
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. Honeywell International, Inc.
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Insights
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. Bergquist Company
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Insights
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. Indium Corporation
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Insights
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
Continue…
Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.
Browse More Reports -
Essential Oils Market Analysis
Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Demand
Hysteroscope Market Revenue
Central Venous Catheters Market Size
Vehicle Analytics Market Demand
Non-woven Adhesives Market Revenue
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com