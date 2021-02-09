New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The increasing demand for electronics, advancement in technology, and energy-efficient solutions are driving the need for the market.



Market Size – USD 1.18 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends – The increasing trend of automation.



Thermal interface materials are being used to transmit heat between two hard surfaces and are used in times of increasing demand for new electronic devices. The commercial accessibility of different thermal interface materials in various forms, coupled with increasing electrical industry applications, is expected to increase penetration in the upcoming years.



The latest report titled "Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Report" offers comprehensive and extensive research on the Thermal Interface Materials market, covering a deeper analysis of the production and application scope. The report on the global Thermal Interface Materials market added by Reports and Data provides extensive insights into the industry trends and market drivers. The report provides an extensive understanding of the market dynamics along with limitations, threats, and the potential growth opportunities in the Thermal Interface Materials market.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market:



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bergquist Company, Indium Corporation, Parker Chomerics, Dow Corning, 3M, Honeyweel Internatrional Inc., Laird Technologies, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Zalman Tech Co., Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers



The global market for thermal interface materials is projected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2027. The global market for thermal interface materials recognizes a significant increase due to the growing demand for thermal management to ensure electronic equipment's smooth operation. Moreover, increasing demand is due to its implementation in sectors like computer hardware, electrical and electronics, telecommunications, and automotive.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The growth in the use of electronics in various industries is expected to raise the significance of computers & other electrical appliances. The IT segment represented a market share of 21.78% in terms of revenues in 2019 and is expected to rise to a CAGR of 11.6 %.

- Because of its highly established Sales Channel sectors, sophisticated manufacturing capacities, combined with a highly skilled workforce and increasing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is among the leading countries in the industry. Developing products and high competition enable manufacturers to focus on emerging technology to grow the market.

- The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production volume may record improvements to reach 35.65% by 2027, related to the growing industrialization along with the development of the automotive and IT sectors.

- Manufacturers differentiate their goods based on quality and price, taking into account such factors as consistency and purity level. Insufficient supply than its demand is prone to higher commodity prices over the forecast period.



The Global Thermal Interface Materials Market is segmented as follows:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Tapes & Films

- Elastomeric Pads

- Greases & Adhesives

- Phase Change Material

- Metal-Based

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- Mobiles & Tablets

- Laptops & Desktops

- Electric Vehicles

- Data Centers

- GaN Semiconductors

- LEDs

- Others



End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- IT

- Telecom

- Medical

- Automotive & Power Electronics

- Consumer Electronics

- Industrial

- Chemical

- Others



Key Coverage of the Thermal Interface Materials Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Thermal Interface Materials market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Thermal Interface Materials market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific is the largest thermal interface materials market region, expected to witness strong value growth between 2020 and 2027. The market growth is driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as consumer electronics and telecommunications in Asia Pacific. Even though the country has become a significant market for the automobile industry and the manufacture of medical devices, it is expected that the company will slowly lose out on its sales in Europe. North America's market is expected to see stable development over the forecast timeframe due to a strong manufacturing base and fast growth of the U.S. automotive industry.



- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



