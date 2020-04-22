Thermal Paper Market Forecast 2020 : Prominent Players Oji Holdings, Ricoh Company Ltd., Appvion Inc, Koehler Paper

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- According to the new research report, Thermal Paper Market size was estimated at USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass USD 5.6 Billion by the year 2025.



Steadily expanding retail sector across North America has had a significant contribution towards thermal paper market trends over the years. Thermal papers are essentially papers that are capable of changing color when exposed to heat without having to use traditional ink.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4382



It is widely used in thermal printers and especially for devices like credit terminals, adding machines and cash registers. Special heat-sensitive materials are used in the making of such papers. The mixtures of the chemical materials varies at the manufacturer's facilities, depending on the end applications.



In a massively competitive environment, the retail sector has experienced strong business operations and will continue to grow further. With over 1 million retail establishments across the United States, the total sales in retails had exceeded $5 trillion in the country in 2017.



Regional Growth Drivers of Thermal Paper Market are –



- North America:- Rising need of POS thermal receipts to surge industry growth

- Europe: Rapid expansion of food and beverage sector

- Asia Pacific:- Growing packaging and printing industries to boost thermal paper market



Thermal paper is used on a daily basis in wide areas of life like in the checkout receipts as well as price labels in supermarkets and the parcel labels across the logistics centers, wherein the information has to be printed immediately and economically. Thermal papers are used by direct thermal printers comprising small heating elements that both heat and cool alternatively. These machines are majorly used across the retail industry accompanied by other commercial spaces to expedite the checkout processes.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4382



A rapid growth in the retail applications has had a notable impact over the use of thermal printers for printing checkout receipts, bolstering global thermal paper market size.



Thermal papers exhibit high stability in fluctuating temperature as well as resistance to moisture and enable barcode scanning facility. The food and beverage sector has a wide use of thermal papers as it is not only used to check out receipts but also price labels that are generally attached to the products. Information such as price, expiry dates accompanied by stickers and hallmarks are borne by thermal papers.



Food and beverage industry is considered to be among the largest manufacturing sectors in the European Union with a turnover of €1.1 trillion as well as €230 billion in terms of economic value added. The region is also the biggest exporter of food and drinks worldwide. The exports for the industry had accounted for €110 billion and a trade surplus of €35 billion. Consistent expansion of the food and beverage market will fuel thermal paper consumption over the coming years.



Thermal Paper Industry By Application

- POS Receipts

- Lottery & gaming Tickets

- Labels & tags

- Others



Thermal Paper Market By End-Use Industry

- Packaging & Labelling

- Printing

- Retail

- Others



Browse Complete Report Summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/thermal-paper-market



High disposable income has led the consumers to spend on leisure and recreational activities such as visiting gaming zones or going to the movies. Thermal papers are mostly used in the ticket counters for POS receipts or gaming tickets. The product offers high mobility and is capable of displaying full graphics that are required in packaging industries.



The robust thermal paper industry forecast across Asia Pacific is due to a booming packaging industry in the region. The sector has been flourishing from the past years owing to the increase in the production of food, electronics and industrial products amidst a growing economy and rapid industrialization.



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Contact Person: Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com