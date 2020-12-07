Thermal Paper Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2020 – 2027 : Siam Paper, Appvion Operations Inc., Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The global Thermal Paper market is forecast to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The industry is seeing an increased interest in billing operations due to its characteristics of quicker and more effective printing. However, the increasing prevalence of strict Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations aimed at limiting Bisphenol-A (BPA) levels, as thermal paper base contains at least one coating of highly toxic chemicals, may impede the market demand for Thermal Papers.



Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and as a result, has broadened the scope of point of sale (POS) and billing operations over a wide range of aspects; thereby increasing the market for the commodity. In addition, growing awareness of the reduced usage of paper for billing applications and increasing online transactions for e-commerce applications have increased the use of digital receipts, which would impede the growth of the thermal paper industry.



Key participants in thermal paper market include:



Koehler Paper Group

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM)

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Siam Paper

Appvion Operations Inc.

Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc.

Jujo Limited

Hansol Paper

Thermal Paper Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global thermal paper market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Top Coated

Non-Top Coated



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfers

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



POS Receipts

Lottery & Gaming Tickets

Labels & Tags

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- North America

– U.S

- Europe

– U.K

– France

- Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

– Brazil



Mobility thermal paper allows lightweight compact POS machines to be used for on-site printing of tickets and receipts. Retail and consumer goods industries favor POS systems because they deliver quick tap and go transactions, making it easier for shoppers to pay. The thermal transfer method was chosen as the optimal market choice for the printing of UL Recognized Print, shelf marking, outdoor use, cold storage and barcode labels for product identification on different items. Thermal printing shows the highest growth due to its ability to serve as a buffer between the elements in the print head and the label content. The printer ribbon offers a back-coating that works by reducing stress and friction between rough substrates to increase the life of the printing head. This printing technique allows label printing at various temperatures, which retains print precision, which is readable under intense light and chemical contact for a longer period of time.



The Asia Pacific region dominated the thermal paper market. The market is driven by a consistent emphasis on cost-effective and creative procedures adopted in this field. The Asia-Pacific region holds approximately 35.0 per cent of the thermal paper industry, followed by North America, which had a market share of about 28.0 per cent in 2019.



The COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Paper Market:

As the crisis of COVID-19 rises, manufacturers are rapidly changing their activities and buying priorities to meet the need for a pandemic that has decreased the need for thermal paper on the market. Global thermal paper markets are being reshaped by the impact of this pandemic, as certain manufacturers either shut down or reduce their production due to a lack of demand from the downstream industry. Some also have their production halted by the governments of their respective nations as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the virus. In certain countries, markets concentrate on being more regional due to the severity of the outbreak and the consequent actions of the individual national authorities. The economies that are very badly affected can take some time to get back on their feet, thereby bringing down the thermal paper market in these regions.



