New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Thermal Paper market is forecast to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the billing operations, owing to its characteristic of faster and efficient printing. However, the rising prevalence of stringent regulations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which aims to limit Bisphenol-A (BPA) levels, as thermal paper base contains at least one coating of the highly toxic chemicals, may hamper the demand of Thermal Paper in the market.



Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the point of sale (POS) and billing operations over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding less utilization of paper for billing applications and rising online transactions for e-commerce applications have increased the use of digital receipts, which will be hindering the growth of the Thermal Paper market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on paper coating type, Non-Top coated thermal paper generated a revenue of USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period, owing to its superior fundamental characteristics It is utilized in many applications including accounts, operating logs, purchase order types, pricing quotations, contract documentation, incident information, and many others.



The POS receipts contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market in the APAC region for POS receipts is the major shareholder of the Thermal Paper market and is likely to hold around 63.0% of the market the year 2027, as they are used in many sectors such as government facilities, production units, and retail centers for material management.



The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for Thermal Paper. The consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region holds approximately 35.0% of the Thermal Paper market, followed by North America, which contains around 28.0% market in the year 2019



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Thermal Paper market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Thermal Paper market are listed below:



Koehler Paper Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM), Ricoh Company Ltd., Siam Paper, Appvion Operations Inc., Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., Jujo Limited, Hansol Paper, and Nakagawa Manufacturing Inc., among others.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Top Coated



Non-Top Coated



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Direct Thermal



Thermal Transfers



Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



POS Receipts



Lottery & Gaming Tickets



Labels & Tags



Others



Radical Features of the Thermal Paper Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Thermal Paper market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Thermal Paper industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Thermal Paper Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Thermal Paper Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Thermal Paper Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Thermal Paper Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Thermal Paper Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



