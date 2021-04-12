Thermal Paper Rolls Market 2021 : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Thermal paper has a specialty coating that allows inkless printing and gives excellent results on printing as it provides reliable, speedy and high definition images. Thermal paper rolls are cost effective as they have lower maintenance costs. Furthermore, thermal printing technology is quieter as compared to its alternatives, which offers a pleasant experience when working with high volumes of printing. Key manufacturers such as Appvion are adopting latest printing technologies such as Techkon SpectroDens for thermal paper rolls to achieve excellent printing results. Attributing to their reliable and durability, thermal paper rolls finds application in various end uses. For instance, retailers use thermal paper rolls for point-of-scale applications such as super stores, grocery store, and ATM banks. In addition, ticket agencies and lottery systems, which require accurate and large volume printouts, also rely on thermal paper rolls.



Thermal Paper Rolls Market: Dynamics



The advent of digitalization in developing regions such as India has been driving the need for POS systems and subsequently, escalating the demand for thermal paper rolls in the market. In addition, the rising importance of labelling against the counterfeiting of products has been having a positive impact on the demand for thermal paper rolls. Moreover, thermal paper offers excellent coloring capability at high speeds and a highly durable finish that doesn't fade easily. This feature allows printed bar codes to be used in POS food labelling & other applications during their manufacturing and shipping, which has been escalating the demand for thermal paper rolls, globally.



On the other hand, the usage of BPA in thermal paper has a negative impact on human health, which may hamper the growth of the thermal paper rolls market in the near future. Therefore, many retailers are adopting digital receipt software programs that work with existing POS systems and they print customer receipts only on request in order to minimize the usage of thermal paper.



Thermal Paper Rolls Market: Segmentation



On the basis of product type, the global thermal paper market can be segmented as:



Top coating thermal paper

Premium & standard thermal paper



On the basis of printing technology type, the global thermal paper rolls market can be segmented as:



Direct thermal

Thermal transfer



On the basis of application, the global thermal paper rolls market can be segmented as:



POS Systems

Lottery & Gaming

Labels & Tags

ATM Receipt

Others (Handy Terminal)



On the basis of end-use industry, global thermal paper rolls market can be segmented as:



Transport & logistics

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Apparel

Food & beverages

Others



Asia Pacific to Register High Sales in Thermal Paper Rolls Market



Geographically, the global thermal paper rolls market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growing retail sector in developing countries such as India, China and ASEAN countries is the key factor driving the market of thermal paper rolls. Also, growing population and supportive government policies are expected to encourage investments in the thermal paper rolls market. Developed countries such as Germany and the United States are expected to register moderate growth during the forecast period.



Thermal Paper Rolls Market: Market Participants



Some of the key players in the global thermal paper rolls market are:



Oji Holdings Corporation

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Koehler Paper Group

Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM)

Appvion Operations, Inc.

Jujo Limited

NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

PM Company L.L.C.



