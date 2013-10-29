Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Thermal Power in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles



Thermal Power in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/thermal-power-in-russia-market-outlook-to-2025-2013-update-capacity-generation-power-plants-regulations-and-company-profiles



Summary



"Thermal Power in Russia, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market in Russia. The report provides in depth analysis on global thermal power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Russia (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Russia thermal power market. A detailed coverage of thermal energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData`s team of industry experts.



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Scope



The report analyses global thermal power market, Russia power market and Russia thermal power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.

- Detailed overview on the global thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market forces analysis (drivers, restraints and challenges), installed capacity by fuel type, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major countries and cross country comparison among thermal sources such as coal, oil and gas.

- Power market scenario in Russia and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- Detailed overview of Russia thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



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Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Russia thermal power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thermal power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry`s growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors` business structure, strategy and prospects.



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Along with growing healthcare market, the demand for patient examination devices is increasing worldwide. A wide variety of patient examination devices are used to monitor the vital signs of patients such as temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. The market for patient examination devices may be segmented into primary care patient examination devices and specialty care patient examination devices. Stethoscope, thermometer, thin beam torch, weighing machines and sphygmomanometers are examples of primary care patient examination devices while tonometry used by ophthalmologist to measure intraocular pressure, tunning forks to determine deafness and reflex testing hammer to test motor reflex of the body are the examples of specialty care patient examination devices.



The market for patient examination devices is predicted to grow worldwide under the influence of increasing overall population leading to high prevalence of diseased population, introduction of new products coupled with innovative technologies and enhancing trends of keeping examination devices at home. In emerging countries including India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa, the market is expected to grow due to rapidly increasing aging population causing increased patient care and awareness of these devices among general population. As of 2012, according to United Nations, the elderly population in India over 60 years is going to be triple by 2050 from 100 million today to 300 million while a blog posted on the website of HelpAge International, dated 19th June 2013, suggests that the aging population of China is going to be 440 million by 2050 from 194 million of today. The digitalization of patient examination devices has made interpretation so easy that people have started using these devices at their home.



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Some of the key players engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of patient examining devices are 3M Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Covidien plc, Omron Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Inc., BIOTRONIK International, Terumo Corporation and Morepen Laboratories.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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Mononucleosis or mono is a common infectious disease caused by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which belongs to herpes virus family. The common symptoms of mono are high fever, sore throat, swollen lymph glands, tonsils and weakness. The symptoms usually occur after 4 to 6 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mono is a contagious disease spread through saliva and mucus of the nose thus a person infected with EBV can avoid spreading of virus by avoiding physical contact sharing of utensils and toothbrushes. It occurs most commonly in children and young adults as elder people usually develop immunity against this common infectious disease.



The diagnosis of the disease is performed by a blood test that shows an abnormal increase of specific type of lymphocytes compared to other lymphocytes in the blood stream. It also includes other tests to rule out diseases with similar clinical symptoms such as strep throat, and cytomegalovirus infection. It can also be confirmed by serological test. Some of the commercially available mono diagnostic kits are EBV NA IgG EIA Kit marketed by Bio-Rad and LIAISON EBV IgM by DiaSorin. Key players operating in this market are Beckman Coulter, Genzyme, Affymetrix, Bio-Rad, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Biotest, DiaSorin and Gene-Tec.



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The market for mononucleosis diagnostic can be estimated on the basis of volume of mono tests generated at large hospitals, private diagnostic laboratories, private and small clinics and other healthcare settings. The factors expected to drive the growth of the market are the introduction of new technologies enabling tests to be done in short duration of time and with minimal error and large number of population suffering from other diseases with clinically similar symptoms such as strep throat, HIV infections and cytomegalovirus infection. As the symptoms of mono infection resembles with the symptoms of other diseases, thus people suffering from those diseases will also go for mono test.



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