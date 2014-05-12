Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Thermal Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles market report to its offering

Thermal Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles



Summary



"Thermal Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market in Italy.



The report provides in depth analysis on global thermal power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Spain (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Spain thermal power market. A detailed coverage of thermal energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global thermal power market, Spains overall power market and thermal power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2013 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2014-2025.

- Detailed overview on the global thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market forces analysis (drivers, restraints and challenges), installed capacity by fuel type, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major countries and cross country comparison among thermal sources such as coal, oil and gas.

- Power market scenario in Spain and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- Detailed overview of Spain thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, market size of major equipments such as steam and gas turbine, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Spain thermal power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thermal power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



Companies Mentioned



Endesa S.A.

E.ON Espana, S.L.

Gas Natural Fenosa.

HC Energia



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154272/thermal-power-in-spain-market-outlook-to-2025-update-2014-capacity-generation-power-plants-regulations-and-company-profiles.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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