Thermal Spray Coating Market to Accrue Significant Proceeds by 2025 : By Key Players Flame Spray Coating Co., General Magnaplate Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies

Thermal spray coating market is extensively being used across various crucial sectors of the economy such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, energy and aerospace. Favorable properties driving the coating demand are superior chemical resistance and enhanced wear protection. An increase in disposable income among people in both developed and developing nations is steering innovations in the automobile sector, where thermal spray coating is gaining traction.



A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Flame Spray Coating Co., General Magnaplate Corporation, Praxair Surface Technologies, Oerlikon Metco, Plasma-Tec, Surface Technology, H.C. Starck GmbH, ASB Industries, Metallisation Ltd., MesoCoat, Inc. Coating, Cincinnati Thermal Spray Inc., Thermion Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Bodycote PLC, Saint-Gobain, Sandvik AB



Improved product life cycle coupled with reliability, maintainability and high resistance to scratch and decomposition on various automobile machines will boost the market demand. Surging demand for passenger and commercial vehicles with strong coated components is positively influencing global thermal spray coating market share.



Aerospace components such as turbine blades, flame tubes, liners, HPT outer stationary seal, compressor seals, bearings and rotor path linings are exposed to extreme environmental conditions like heat and pressure. Thermal spray coating helps to protect the engine parts from heat and corrosion, impart necessary surface conditions and increase their life span.



The flourishing healthcare industry is witnessing rapid growth owing to the growing incidences of chronic diseases and the ability pf the people to spend more on advanced healthcare services. Medical devices are instruments or apparatus that are used in the process of treatment and diagnosis. In such devices, thermal spray coating is used to deposit coatings that may be fully biocompatible with human tissue.



Regionally, North America will emerge as a profitable revenue pocket for thermal spray coating industry share in the coming years. High purchasing power among people in the region is supporting expansion in various sectors such as automobiles, aerospace, healthcare and construction. In 2016, North America thermal spray coating market size with respect to revenues was valued at over USD 2.3 billion due to the need to achieve cost optimization in power, aerospace and defense applications.



Rise in cross border tensions and political unrest is fueling the demand for maintained, reliable and safe military aircraft along with meeting all the required regulatory procedures, adding impetus to thermal spray coating market. Mounting demand for strong metal finishing in superior structures such as offshore oil platforms and bridges is an integral factor complementing the industry forecast.



Metals are increasingly used in healthcare and automobiles to render anti-corrosion and thermal protection on the finishing surfaces. Metal finishing in automobiles increases the surface thickness, product durability and enhances strength. Additionally, it also provides torque tolerance, electrical resistance and wear resistance. Metals segment is expected to witness a growth of more than 9.5% I thermal spray coating industry through 2024.



Ceramic coating offers several advantages such as reduced heat on high-temperature components, lowered fiction, increasing the lifetime of parts and enhancing the appearance of the surface. In 2016, the market share from ceramic material segment was valued at more than USD 3 billion. Such coatings when applied to surgical instruments, helps in the absorption of incident laser light, preventing reflection which could otherwise damage healthy tissues.



They are used in automotive parts like valves, cylinders and diesel engine pistons. In aerospace applications, the material provides resistance from heat and is used in flame tubes and turbine blades. Constant technological developments in the field such as the introduction of the HVOF process as a significant substitute to the conventional hard-core plating. Cost-effectiveness, low environmental impact and superior performance of machinery are some of the pivotal factors magnifying thermal spray coating market size.



