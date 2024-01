Thermally Conductive Filler Dispersants Market : Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, and Growth Analysis – 2028

The report "Thermally Conductive Filler Dispersants Market by Dispersant Structure Type (Silicone-Based, Non-Silicone Based), Filler Material (Ceramic, Metal, Carbon-Based), Application (Thermal Insulation Glue), End-Use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is projected to reach USD 0.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% from USD 0.3 billion in 2023.



The major drivers for the thermally conductive filler dispersants market are growing demand for electronics products. The ability to control the dispersion of thermally conductive fillers is crucial in enhancing the thermal conductivity and mechanical properties of thermal interface materials (TIMs) application. Limited improvement in overall thermal conductivity is the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include development of new and improved fillers, growing demand for electric vehicles.



"Heat dissipation segment is projected to be the fastest CAGR by application, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Thermally conductive filler dispersants are used in various industries such as electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and telecommunication for heat dissipation applications. The ability to control the dispersion of thermally conductive fillers is crucial in enhancing the thermal conductivity and mechanical properties of TIMs. This drives the demand for dispersants that can effectively disperse the fillers in the polymer matrix. In addition, ceramic fillers such as Al2O3 and AlN have high thermal conductivity, which is essential for efficient heat dissipation in various industries.



"Automotive segment is projected to grow with the second fastest CAGR by end-use industry, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The demand for thermally conductive filler dispersants in the automotive industry is driven by the growth of the industry in emerging economies, the need for efficient heat dissipation, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. Thermally conductive gap fillers are made of materials with high thermal conductivity, ranging from 2 to 10 W/mK. This high thermal conductivity allows for efficient heat transfer, which is crucial in automotive applications where heat dissipation is essential for component reliability and performance. This makes them well-suited for addressing the heat dissipation requirements of the automotive industry.



"North America is expected to be the second largest growing market for thermally conductive filler dispersants during the forecast period, in terms of value."

North America is the second largest region in the thermally conductive filler dispersants market in 2022. The region has a robust and mature electronics industry, with a high demand for consumer electronics products. Additionally, the growing aerospace & defense, automotive, and energy & power industries in the US and Mexico are stimulating the growth of the market in North America. The medical devices segment is the fastest-growing application in the region due to an increase in demand for high-performance electronic devices in the medical industry, which in turn, is contributing to the growth of thermally conductive filler dispersants market.



New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the thermally conductive filler dispersants market include are BYK (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), Dow Chemical Company (US), JNC Corporation (Japan), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Kusumoto Chemicals (Japan), Evonik (Germany), Croda International (UK), Lubrizol Corporation (US), and Wacker Chemie (Germany) among others.



