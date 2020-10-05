Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Thermally Conductive Plastics Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market, capacities and technologies and on the changing structure of the Thermally Conductive Plastics.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market: RTP Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Polyone Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, BASF, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Hella KGAA Hueck & Co., Covestro, Royal DSM N.V.and others.



On the basis of types, the Thermally Conductive Plastics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

PPS

PBT

PA

PC

PEI

PSU

Others



On the basis of applications, the Thermally Conductive Plastics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others



Company Developments:



CLEVELAND, July 1, 2020 - PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), a leading global provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions, has completed its purchase of the color masterbatch businesses of Clariant and Clariant Chemicals India Ltd. PolyOne also announced that it has changed its name and will now be called Avient.



"We proudly welcome our newest associates and valued customers from Clariant Masterbatch. They are joining us on Day 1 of this new era for our company, which as of today will be named Avient," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient.



February 09, 2018 - The global compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics announces its expansion into Poland with an 86,000 square foot (7,990 square meter) facility located at Prologis Park V in Wroclaw.



This newest manufacturing location will support regional demand and provide a consistent supply of RTP Company's custom compounded thermoplastics to customers operating in Europe.



The facility is expected to open in summer of 2018, and is anticipated to employ 25 or more people. Located in Prologis Park V in Nowa Wie? Wroc?awska, the new facility will have a wide dock area and a high clearance ceiling. It will include external office space and a laboratory with controlled temperature and humidity. The production area will feature extra natural light and be equipped with additional ventilation and drainage, and will accommodate up to six production lines. In addition to its excellent location, the park provides RTP Company with the ability to expand operations in the future.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



