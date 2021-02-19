Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The Thermally Conductive Plastics (TCPs) Market is forecasted to grow from USD 174.4 Million in 2018 to USD 326.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plastics in the manufacture of LED lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles is driving market growth.



Due to the strong presence of thermally conductive plastic manufacturers in the region, North America has a significant share in the market. Similarly, in the forecast period, Latin America and Europe are also emerging regions and are expected to experience remarkable growth, during the forecast period.



New product developments, expansions, acquisitions and agreements, collaborations and partnerships were the major growth strategies that market players adopted to increase their regional presence and meet the growing demand for TCPs in emerging economies



Competitive Landscape:

The report segments the Thermally Conductive Plastics market based on the players, types, applications and regions. The key companies profiled in the report are Celanese Corporation (US), PolyOne Corp. (US), RTP Company (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries (Japan), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), and Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp. (Japan) and others.. The report further covers strategic initiatives taken by each player in order to gain a robust footing in the market and expand their global reach. This includes mergers and acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, partnerships, and others.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for electrical & electronics is expected to grow the largest at USD 84.4 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. TCPs are used in connectors, mounting devices, heat sinks, cooling parts, interface materials, enclosures, and cooling systems. The global market for thermally conductive plastics is driven by the increased demand for smart systems in end-user industries such as electrical and electronics and automotive. Rising preference of the global consumer to light-weight products is also stimulating growth for the market.



The market for lightning systems, by application, will hold largest market and is expected to reach USD 157.2 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The worldwide market is driven by increasing demand for smart street lighting solutions. Other factors, such as the development of new wireless technology and the growing need for energy efficiency, also contributed to market growth.



The market for Polyamide, by type, will hold largest market and is expected to reach USD 67.2 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period. Because of its superior properties such as impact resistance, high temperature resistance, abrasion resistance, excellent balance of strength, resistance to bases and heat conductivity, polyamide rapidly replaces metals in various applications.



The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 101.1 Million in 2026, at the highest CAGR of 8.6%, during the forecast period. Because of high disposable income and rising living standards in the region, demand for smart electronics and electric vehicles is expected to increase over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, carbon based solutions, application, end-user and regional analysis.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Polyamide (PA)

- Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

- Polycarbonate (PC)

- Polyetherimide (PEI)

- Liquid Crystal Polymer

- Thermoplastic Polymer

- Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

- Others



Carbon based solutions (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Natural Graphite powders

- Synthetic Graphite powders

- Conductive carbon blacks

- Silicon-carbon composites

- Water dispersions

- Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Lighting Systems

- Battery Modules

- Others



End-Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Electrical & electronics

- Automotive

- Industrial

- Healthcare

- Aerospace

- Others



For a deeper understanding of the Thermally Conductive Plastics market on a global scale, the market is further segmented in key geographies of the world. This includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers macro- and micro-economic factors, production and consumption ratio, and supply and demand ratio of each sub-segment and segment in each region.



Table Of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Thermally Conductive Plastics Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Thermally Conductive Plastics Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Continued…



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



