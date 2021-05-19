Thermo-Treated Wood Products Now Can Be Purchased Online

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Westwood Timber Group, the biggest in the US thermo-treatment plant in Macon, Georgia has proudly announced that it has launched a new online resource to conveniently buy thermo-treated wood products. Thermo-treated wood is an amazing material with high durability and stability without any chemicals. Westwood Thermo-Treatment Plant offers Decking, Siding and Flooring options under brand name WellDone with a wide range of thermo-treated wood options such as pine, elm, oak, ash and poplar.



"We are pleased to announce that we have started a new online resource WellDoneProducts.com and our valued customers can now place their orders and quote delivery online through our website." Said the owner of Westwood Timber Group, Igor Danchenko. "Our thermo-treated Oak decking and Poplar siding have distinctive features to make it more useful and long-lasting for our residential and commercial clientele." He added.



In addition, the decking and siding products made at this plant are naturally durable for at least 25 years, 100% Green and their dimensional stability is increased up to 5-10 times. They also require less maintenance and feature dramatically reduced warping and cracking. The products have reduced combustibility and they are entirely grown and manufactured in the United States of America.



About Westwood Thermo-Treatment Plant

Westwood Thermo-Treatment Plant is based in Macon, Georgia. The plant makes durable thermo-treated decking and siding products, and its premium Oak decks and Poplar siding are durable for 25 years due to its patented thermo-modification process. The company is now welcoming its clients to place their orders online via the online ordering feature introduced at the new website.



Contact:



Contact Person: Igor Danchenko, President

Company: Westwood Thermo-Treatment Plant by Westwood Timber Group

Address: 7493 Airport Dr

City: Macon

State: Georgia 31216

Country: United States

Phone: +1 (478) 228-5555

Email: wood@westwoodcorporation.com

Website: www.welldoneproducts.com