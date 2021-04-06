Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Thermodilution Catheters Market: Introduction



A thermodilution catheter is used to monitor right atrial pressure, right ventricular pressure, pulmonary artery pressure, pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, and for continuous infusion of solutions. This is required to estimate the atrial functioning of the heart and supports healthcare professionals in planning a proper treatment regimen for the patient.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Thermodilution Catheters Market



Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and surgery is driving the rapid growth of the market. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. As per CDC, every year, about 805,000 Americans have a heart attack and about 18.2 million adults age 20 and older have coronary artery disease (CAD). In Europe, as per WHO data, 50% of deaths are caused by cardiovascular disease.



Increasing geriatric population is another cause for rise in demand for ultrasound catheters. Majority of cardiovascular disease cases and deaths occur in the elderly, aged 65 years and above. Based on World health Organization data, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%.



However, product recalls of catheters may hamper the market growth. In February 2019, Edwards Lifesciences recalled the Swan-Ganz thermodilution catheter due to incorrect assembly, causing reversal of lumens. A total of 1,426 devices were recalled from the U.S. market.



Polyurethane Estimated to Dominate the Global Thermodilution Catheters Market



Based on material, the global thermodilution catheters market can be divided into nylon, polyurethane, PVC, and others.



Polyurethane dominated the global thermodilution catheters market in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to maintain this position during the forecast period due to a wide range of applications, safety, and reduced risk of patient latex allergy or hypersensitivity over other products



Ambulatory Surgical Centers Segment Witnesses Highest Growth



Based on end-user, the global thermodilution catheters market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and cardiac catheterization laboratories.



Hospitals dominate the thermodilution catheters market as a large number of procedures are performed due to availability of technologically advanced products and availability of reimbursement policies. Cardiac surgery represents a significant burden to the United States (US) healthcare system, with over 294,000 coronary artery bypass grafts (CABG) and valve replacement/repair procedures performed annually.



Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to gain market share during the forecast period, expanding at the highest CAGR during the period. According to an article published in Industry Dive in 2019, CMS is proposing to add 12 cardiac catheterization procedures to its coverage list for ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). CMS also estimated that nearly 5% of cardiac catheterization procedures shifted from the hospital outpatient setting to ASC because of the proposed policy.



North America Estimated to Dominate the Global Thermodilution Catheters Market



In terms of region, the global thermodilution catheters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



In terms of revenue, North America dominated the thermodilution catheters market, followed by Europe. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as CAD, strokes, and atrial fibrillation, along with adoption of technologically advanced products boosts the market growth in North America. According to CDC data, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, killing 365,914 people in 2017. About 18.2 million adults of age 20 and older have coronary artery disease (CAD) (about 6.7%). About 2 in 10 deaths from CAD happens in adults less than 65 years old.



However, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growth in emerging markets, and continuous developments in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in the region. Furthermore, increasing cases of targeted diseases leads to more usage of thermodilution catheters for treatment. Cardiovascular disease (CVD), namely stroke and ischemic heart disease (including heart attacks), is China is leading cause of death, accounting for up to two-in-five deaths. According to an article published in Biospectrum in June 2020, in Korea, CVDs pose a burden of more than US$ 7.2 Bn (direct and indirect costs) on individuals, their households, and public finances.



Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market



The global thermodilution catheters market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:



Teleflex Incorporated



Nipro

ICU Medical

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Braun Melsungen AG

Intra special catheters GmbH

Deroyal



