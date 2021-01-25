Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Thermoelectric materials are capable of converting health into electricity and are extremely beneficial in heat energy harvesting and cooling appliances and is an alternative green and sustainable energy resource. Their rising application in consumer electronics due to their extensive benefits such as increased energy efficiency is driving the demand for the product. According to Emergen Research, the Global Thermoelectric Materials Market is predicted to gain a market valuation of USD 96.2 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% throughout the projected timeframe.



Major Companies and Market Share Analysis By: Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Thermonamic Electronics, Tellurex, Ferrotec, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z, RMT Ltd., KELK, and Crystal Ltd., among others.



Thermoelectric materials Market Drivers



The thermoelectric materials market is experiencing an increased demand due to escalating applications of thermoelectric materials in various industry verticals such as automotive, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and industrial applications.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bismuth Telluride

Lead Telluride

Silicon Germanium

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others



Moreover, soaring demand for enhanced fuel efficiency, rising incorporation of thermoelectric generators, and increasing need for clean and renewable energy production is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread use of thermoelectric materials in smart devices and wearable such as wristbands to monitor vital body signs, such as temperature and heart rate, is further fueling market demand.



Regional Outlook



According to regional insights, Asia Pacific is foreseen to dominate the global market accredited to the soaring demand for thermoelectric generators in several industries, increasing requirement in consumer electronics, surging sales of automobiles, and augmenting healthcare infrastructure. North America is predicted to follow APAC closely in the projected timeframe due to rapid technological developments in the automotive and medical industry and the increasing inclination towards clean and renewable energy.



