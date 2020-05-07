Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Thermoformed Packaging Market (Product Type - Clamshell Packaging, Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, and Other Product Types; Material Type - Plastics, Aluminum, and Paper & Paperboard; End-user Industry - Food & Beverage, Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Other End-user Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Increasing Demand for Easy to Use Packaging and Growing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry



The evolving food industry and the requirement for sustainable packaging are major driving actors for the thermoformed packaging market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing demand for easy to use packaging and growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry are other driving factors for the market growth.



Growing Demand for Seafood, Meat, and Poultry Industry is Fueling the Growth of the Market



The demand for thermoformed packaging is increasing due to its applications in various end-user industries, including the food and beverage, healthcare packaging and electrical and electronics industries. The growing demand for seafood, meat, and poultry industry is fueling the growth of the market.



However, thermoformed packaging is not supportive of the heavy products that are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand from the food and beverages sector is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.



North America Dominates the Global Thermoformed Packaging Market



Geographically, North America dominates the global thermoformed packaging market owing to the rapidly increasing demand for packaged food in countries such as the US. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to constantly changing pharmaceutical sector.



Growing urbanization and retail sector in countries such as China and India are also driving the Asia-Pacific thermoformed packaging market. The rapid growth of food delivery services in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand for thermoform packaging in the forecasted period.



Thermoformed Packaging Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Thermoformed Packaging Market Highlights



=> Thermoformed Packaging Market Projection



=> Thermoformed Packaging Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Thermoformed Packaging Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Thermoformed Packaging Market



Chapter - 4 Thermoformed Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Thermoformed Packaging Market by Product Type



=> Clamshell Packaging



=> Blister Packaging



=> Skin Packaging



=> Other Product Types



Chapter - 6 Global Thermoformed Packaging Market by Material Type



=> Plastics



=> Aluminum



=> Paper & Paperboard



Chapter - 7 Global Thermoformed Packaging Market by End-user Industry



=> Food & Beverage



=> Electronics



=> Personal Care & Cosmetics



=> Pharmaceuticals



=> Other End-user Industries



Chapter - 8 Global Thermoformed Packaging Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Universal Plastics Corporation



=> UFP Technologies, Inc.



=> Tray-Pak Corporation



=> Winpak Limited



=> Sonoco Products Company



=> Sabert Corp.



=> Printpack, Inc.



=> Plastique



=> Sealed Air Corporation



=> Placon Corporation



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



