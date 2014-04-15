Thermoplastic Elastomer Supplier, KRAIBURG TPE, Unveils New Development Line - EL 17

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- KRAIBURG TPE AMERICAS (KTPE) unveiled its new development/sample line (EL 17) on January 31st of this year, by producing a compound from their THERMOLAST®K series. It has been an important project for KTPE’s Technical, Maintenance and Production departments for the past 12 months. The new extruder line will serve primarily two support functions.



It will primarily aid the technical department to concentrate on innovative custom solutions for customers and quickly bring those solutions to the customer’s door. As a secondary function, the EL 17 will alleviate the EL 02 (APV Production Line) from producing small runs of material thus making production times more efficient. This way, KTPE’s customer base will benefit due to much quicker response and turnaround time on sample requests.



KTPE’s technical department is enthusiastic about having the new line on board because it will aid their developers in formulating new compounds with customer’s custom requirements and rapidly move into the production phase to test first time productions. Additionally, Technical Director, Ken Sienkowski states: “It will also help in our ability to perform color matching projects for customers.” The latter ties into the expanding innovation capabilities for the technical department.



The extruder will be operated by newly promoted machine operator, Toan Ma. EL 17 will also be a key factor for the logistics’ department inventory reduction target, as it will reduce scrap material significantly for small orders. The addition of this new line not only speaks to KRAIBURG TPE’s desire to improve upon their rapid response to customer’s demands, but also to the steady growth it continues to experience.



About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com) manufactures thermoplastic elastomers based on HSBC (hydrogenated styrene block copolymers) and markets them all around the world. In addition to custom solutions, under the THERMOLAST® brand the company offers a broad spectrum of standardized compounds covering a wide range of applications. With HIPEX® which is the material solution for applications requiring high temperature and oil resistance, KRAIBURG TPE is opening up the world of rubber for all thermoplastics processing companies. With new compounds COPEC® and For-Tec E it is entering new dimensions in terms of haptics, adhesion and resistance for consumer electronics products. KRAIBURG TPE has production sites in Germany, USA and Malaysia. The sales organization covers France, Italy, Poland, Spain, China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil and Mexico. In further countries KRAIBURG TPE is represented by distributors.



KRAIBURG TPE AMERICAS Contact

Distribution & Marketing Specialist

Katherine Olano

KRAIBURG TPE Corp.

2625 North Berkeley Lake Road

Suite 100, Duluth, GA 30096

Ph: (678) 584-2350 katherine.olano@kraiburg-tpe.com