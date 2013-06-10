Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Expected to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 10.1%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The report "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market By Types (SBC, TPO, TPV, TPU, COPE, PEBA), Applications & Geography — Trends & Forecasts To 2018" defines and segments the global thermoplastic elastomers market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue and consumption. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global thermoplastic elastomer market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives. The market is segmented, and consumption & revenues are forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, the market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major types of thermoplastic elastomers used in various industries such as automotive, building & construction, footwear, engineering, wire & cable, medical and others.



- 109 Market Data Tables

- 34 Figures

- 336 Pages and In-Depth TOC on "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market"



Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) replaced natural and synthetic rubber due to its ability to form in various shapes adhering to many conventional and innovative processability techniques, hence resulting in shapes of complex designs. TPEs replace PVCs due to the hazardous chemical residue left by PVC. TPEs are environment friendly as they can be melted and reshaped, thereby leaving very less wastage. TPEs have many advantages over the materials it is replacing such as resistance towards weather, chemicals, oxidation and delivering soft touch materials. Demand for soft touch applications adds to the growth of TPEs.Evolving Bio based TPEs, environmental regulation in sectors such as food, packaging and medical can create future market spaces for TPEs.



Automotive: Major market for TPE



Thermoplastic elastomers market is segmented by major types such as SBC, TPO, TPV, TPU, COPE and PEBA. These individual thermoplastic elastomers have application specific demands differentiated by cost and efficiency. TPEs are useful in applications such as automotive parts, paving & roofing, consumer & personal hygiene products, medical clothing, medical equipment, aircraft coating, rail track, sports & leisure equipment, various types of footwear, baby care, electronic appliances, baby-diapers, industrial & mining related cables, oil & gas pipelines and several others. These materials result in minimizing energy consumption and increase in efficiency of the applications.



Global TPE market to reach $23.9 billion by 2018



The global Thermoplastic Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $15.1 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $23.9 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%, in terms of revenue, from 2013 to 2018. The APAC region dominated the global thermoplastic elastomer market, accounting for 42.4% of the global thermoplastic elastomer revenue in 2012. The APAC is expected to have the highest market revenue in 2018, followed by the North American market. ROW, a collection of individual country markets, is expected to be the fastest growing market in the future, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2013 to 2018, owing to rising consumption in this region where the end-user markets of TPE are growing steadily. The European market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7%, in revenue terms and 5.1% in consumption terms from 2013 to 2018.



