Thermoplastic Elastomers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2012 - 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- This study provides a comprehensive view of the thermoplastic elastomers industry, by segmenting and analyzing key thermoplastic elastomers, namely styrenic block copolymers (SBC), thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) and copolyester elastomers (COPE). Each of these segments has been analyzed and market data has been provided for the period from 2010 to 2018, both in terms of volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The demand for each of the TPE product mentioned above is analyzed on the basis of application and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World). The report also analyzes which of the above mentioned types of TPE holds the potential of becoming an attractive market by using the market attractiveness analysis tool.



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This report analyzes and estimates the global demand for thermoplastic elastomers in terms of volumes (kilo tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2010 to 2018. The report analyzes various factors which are driving and restraining the global demand along with analyzing the impact of these factors over the forecasted period. The report also includes value chain analysis for better understanding of the supply chain of TPEs right from the raw material manufacturer to the end user. The report also analyzes the market using Porter’s five forces analysis.



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The study includes extensive competitive landscape starting from the market share of the global TPEs market to company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report include Sinopec, Bayer, BASF, Kraton, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LCY Chemical, Dynasol, Nippon, Yantai Wanhua, TSRC, LG Chemicals, Dushanzi and so on. The market players are profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the field of thermoplastic elastomers.



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The report analyzes the demand for each product type (SBCs, TPOs, TPUs, TPVs, COPEs & other) of TPEs on the basis of their application and geographies from 2010 to 2018 both in terms of volumes and revenues. The report includes in depth analysis for each segment of the report which would help in making effective decisions.