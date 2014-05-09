Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market Revenues to Reach USD 624.6 Million by 2018: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The global market for TPU films is expected to reach USD 624.6 million by 2018, according to a new market research report by Grand View Research, Inc. Positive outlook on the automotive industry, especially in Asia Pacific is expected to be a key driving force for the market. Grand View Research also observes that growth in application markets such as construction, railways, leisure, furniture and energy is anticipated to have a domino effect on TPU films demand over the next five years.



Automotive applications accounted for a bulk of TPU film consumption in 2012, with 25% of overall volume share. Film demand for building and construction, another key product avenue, is expected to reach USD 75.8 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2013 to 2018. Leisure and sports, along with furniture applications are expected to offer promising growth opportunities for market participants in the near future. Pricing issues, coupled with higher availability of cheaper substitutes is expected to present a challenge for participants, in terms of product penetration.



The report “TPU Films Industry Trends And Market Segment Forecasts To 2018,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tpu-films-industry



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Further Key findings from the study suggest:



- The global market for TPU films was estimated to be USD 405.8 million in 2012, with corresponding market volumes of 44,457.3 tons; and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2013 to 2018

- Asia Pacific is expected to maintain leadership position in the market, and is estimated to account for close to 46% of the global TPU film demand by 2018. North America and Europe, seen by the industry as mature markets are expected to show moderate growth over the next five years, together accounted for close to 50% of global demand in 2012

- Japanese TPU film demand is expected to be stagnant, with the region losing overall market share to China over the next five years, accounting for 7.6% of global consumption by 2018. Owing to higher raw material, utility and labor cost, TPU film prices in North America and Europe are the highest in the world

- The global TPU film market is highly fragmented, with no clear market leader identified presently. Customized product offerings, based on client specifications is a strong trend in the market, with many participants looking to acquire and retain market share through long-term exclusive supply contracts and strategic alliances. Permali Gloucester Limited, Avery Dennison, PAR Group and American Polyfilm Inc. were significant market participants for TPU films in 2012

- For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global TPU films market on the basis of application and region:



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TPU Films Application Outlook



- Automotive

- Railways

- Leisure & Sports

- Energy

- Building & Construction

- Furniture

- Aerospace

- Others



TPU Films Regional Outlook



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific (Excl. Japan)

- Japan

- RoW



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/



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