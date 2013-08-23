Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- G3 provides both excellent thermal and electrical insulating qualities while still maintaining mechanical strength that exceeds many high-temperature, expensive thermoplastics.



G3 offers high temperature resistance, and good flexural, impact and compression strength. This combination of phenolic resin and fiberglass provides excellent dimensional stability and creep resistance over a wide temperature range and exhibits low smoke emission and toxicity qualities. These properties enhance G3’s application as thermal insulators, gaskets, slot wedges, valve plates and various industrial and transportation uses. It complies with NEMA G3 and MIL-I-24768/18, and Type GPG specifications.



About Accurate Plastics, Inc.

Accurate Plastics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the USA of NEMA LI 1 & MIL-I-24768 thermoset laminate composites for a wide range of industrial applications. Please visit the website at http://www.acculam.com/ for information and assistance.