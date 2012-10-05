TheSameDayCashLoans.co.uk Launches 15 Minute Funding Initiative

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Market leading loan provider TheSameDayCashLoans.co.uk has recently announced their 15 minute funding initiative. The site has been synonymous with quick loans but they have improved their funding times by providing funds into customers accounts within fifteen minutes of the loan application.



A spokesperson for TheSameDayCashLoans.co.uk explained how the site is able to offer faster service than most other quick cash loans companies in the United Kingdom:



“Since our lending company is based entirely online, all communication takes place instantly. After visitors to our website file an application, we process it immediately. If it gets approved, we can send out funds instantly, which means applicants can receive funding of up to £1000 in as little as 15 minutes. This would never have been possible even twelve months ago but our systems are extremely streamlined and the banking system has also got more efficient at processing payments quickly.”



TheSameDayCashLoans.co.uk also seeks to make borrowing cash easier in other ways. The website features a simple slider that allows visitors to select exactly how much they would like to borrow. As visitors slide the tool back and forth, information about their interest rate and the total repayable gets updated instantly. This gives potential customers full transparency on costs prior to applying for the loan.



The site also features a plethora of testimonials from previous customers and lists a range of features of their service. These include not undertaking credit checks, having full transparency over fees and having a 24/7 support centre.



Recently the site has seen a growth in applicants from a wider range of social and economic demographics. A spokesperson for the site explained why same day loans are no longer a niche lending product:



“The instant short term loan market has changed beyond recognition in the UK. Thankfully closer scrutiny of the market has led to better lending practices to protect the consumer which has eradicated most of the bad suppliers. However as the traditional lending institutions have tightened lending our sector has become more and more important to the British consumer. This has led to a widening of the traditional lending base so we are seeing applicants from every profession apply for short term loans. It’s fair to say we have become a safety valve for the British middle classes and we’re proud to offer such a vital service.”



